Ben's Original Onion Bhaji Microwave Rice 250G

Absolutely flavourless
Absolutely flavourless. They can't possibly do product testing or quality control at Uncle Ben's house because there's no way anyone could taste this and say "Yes, that tastes like onion bhaji". If you need completely plain and flavourless rice - this is the bland mush for you.
Nothing like it.
I love onion bahji - but I found nothing like that within the pack. It was a really odd flavour to me, I could not associate it with anything really. It won't hurt you to try it of course, but I won't be wasting my money again.
Disappointing
There was nothing unlikeable about the flavour but it doesn't deserve to be called 'onion bhaji' because it has no smoked or roasted flavour. It was hardly any different from ordinary pilau rice (which you can buy for a third of the price).
Curry Onion Flavour
Tried this flavour of rice for a change and found it quite nice. Maybe a slightly bland flavour but it would pair up nicely with a sweet chinese style curry to balance the taste.