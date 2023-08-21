King C Gillette Beard & Face Wash 350Ml

The creamy King C. Gillette 3in1 Beard, Face & Hair wash combines deep cleansing and purifying to prevent itchiness due to dry skin. It comes with our patented hair conditioning technology and a modern scent to leave your beard feeling soft, smooth, and fresh. Because owning a beard is more than just letting your facial hair grow. Whether you have short or long beard hair, use your 350ml King C. Gillette Beard and Face Wash daily for the best grooming results.

King C. Gillette Beard and Face Wash deeply cleanses and purifies your skin and hair while helping prevent itchiness due to dry skin Made for men with short and long facial hair, lasts up to 5 months with recommended dose and frequency With a signature refreshing fragrance of sandalwood, cedar, bergamot, cardamom seeds and mandarin Cleans and conditions facial hair while leaving skin refreshed and comfortable Squeeze a small amount into your hand, lather it up, work it into your wet beard, and rinse it off with warm water

Pack size: 350ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Sodium Chloride, Stearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate, Parfum, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethiconol, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Dimethicone, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Tetrasodium EDTA, Menthol, Sodium Hydroxide, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Polyquaternium 6, Trihydroxystearin, Trideceth-10, Histidine, Linalool, Coumarin, Limonene, Magnesium Nitrate, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Persea Gratissima Oil, Propylene Glycol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Benzyl Alcohol, Triethylene Glycol, Methylisothiazolinone, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Extract, Zea Mays Silk Extract

Net Contents

350ml ℮