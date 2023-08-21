We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

King C Gillette Beard & Face Wash 350Ml

4.6(3537)
£10.00

£2.86/100ml

The creamy King C. Gillette 3in1 Beard, Face & Hair wash combines deep cleansing and purifying to prevent itchiness due to dry skin. It comes with our patented hair conditioning technology and a modern scent to leave your beard feeling soft, smooth, and fresh. Because owning a beard is more than just letting your facial hair grow. Whether you have short or long beard hair, use your 350ml King C. Gillette Beard and Face Wash daily for the best grooming results.
King C. Gillette Beard and Face Wash deeply cleanses and purifies your skin and hair while helping prevent itchiness due to dry skinMade for men with short and long facial hair, lasts up to 5 months with recommended dose and frequencyWith a signature refreshing fragrance of sandalwood, cedar, bergamot, cardamom seeds and mandarinCleans and conditions facial hair while leaving skin refreshed and comfortableSqueeze a small amount into your hand, lather it up, work it into your wet beard, and rinse it off with warm water
Pack size: 350ML

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Sodium Chloride, Stearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate, Parfum, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethiconol, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Dimethicone, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Tetrasodium EDTA, Menthol, Sodium Hydroxide, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Polyquaternium 6, Trihydroxystearin, Trideceth-10, Histidine, Linalool, Coumarin, Limonene, Magnesium Nitrate, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Persea Gratissima Oil, Propylene Glycol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Benzyl Alcohol, Triethylene Glycol, Methylisothiazolinone, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Extract, Zea Mays Silk Extract

350ml ℮

