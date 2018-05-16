Tesco Lightly Seasoned Thigh Pieces 180G

- Energy644kJ 153kcal8%
- Fat6.4g9%
- Saturates1.7g9%
- Sugars2.4g3%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 715kJ / 170kcal
Product Description
- Cooked and flame grilled chicken thigh pieces in a savoury marinade.
- Succulent chicken thigh pieces cooked in a savoury marinade. Tasty and ready to eat hot or cold. Liven up your lunch with tasty succulent thigh pieces. Bored of ham sandwiches? Serve up a super sub with chicken, lettuce and tomato. Toss some chicken into a mixed salad or simply graze on this tasty, protein packed snack. Get creative and try adding to a curry.
- FLAME GRILLED Succulent chicken thigh cooked in a lightly seasoned marinade
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (97%), Sugar, Cornflour, Maltodextrin, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Red Pepper Flakes, Yeast Extract Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Black Pepper, Parsley, Sunflower Oil, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Flavourings.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 2 mins 30 secs / 900W 2 mins
Place chicken on a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power for 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (90g)
|Energy
|715kJ / 170kcal
|644kJ / 153kcal
|Fat
|7.1g
|6.4g
|Saturates
|1.9g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|7.0g
|6.3g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.7g
|Protein
|19.2g
|17.3g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.