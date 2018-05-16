We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kingfisher Oriental Rich & Creamy Coconut Milk 400Ml

£ 1.50
£0.38/100ml

Product Description

  • Rich & Creamy Coconut Milk
  • For recipes and more information visit kingfisherfoods.co.uk
  • Our Rich & Creamy Coconut Milk comes from the finest fresh, ripe coconuts to bring a delicious, authentic taste and richness to both sweet and savoury dishes. Ideal for curries, oriental soups and desserts.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Extract (70%), Water, Stabilisers (Guar Gum and Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Emulsifier (Polysorbate 60), Antioxidant (Citric Acid)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Natural separation may occur during storage. Once opened, remove contents from can and place in a non-metallic container. Keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.For Best Before End: see end of can.

Produce of

Packed in Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Lovering Foods Ltd.,
  • Red Central,
  • 60 High Street,
  • Redhill,
  • Surrey,

Net Contents

400ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy 866kJ/210kcal
Fat 20g
of which saturates 17g
Carbohydrate 5.2g
of which sugars 2.3g
Fibre 0g
Protein 2.2g
Salt 0.03g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

