Fragata Hot Peppers Guindillas 330G

Expensive but good
These are great chillies - tasty and medium hot. It's just a shame they're so expensive.
Mouth Watering Taste
I love these peppers, they make my mouth water just thinking about them!
Water, Guindillas Peppers Spirit Vinegar, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite
Batch Code: see lid. For best before end: see lid Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 15 days.
Packed in Spain
|Typical Values
|per 100g of drained product
|Energy
|57 kJ/14 kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|1.9g
|of which sugars
|1.3g
|Protein
|0.8g
|Salt
|3g
