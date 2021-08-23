We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fragata Hot Peppers Guindillas 330G

4.5(2)Write a review
Fragata Hot Peppers Guindillas 330G
£ 2.00
£1.67/100g DR.WT

Product Description

  • Guindillas Peppers in Brine
  • Jar - Glass - Widely recycled
  • Cap - Metal - Widely recycled
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Guindillas Peppers Spirit Vinegar, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Batch Code: see lid. For best before end: see lid Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 15 days.

Produce of

Packed in Spain

Recycling info

Cap. Widely Recycled Jar. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Ángel Camacho Alimentación, S.L.,
  • Avda, del Pilar 6.,
  • 41530 Morón de la Frontera (Seville),
  • Spain.
  • Marketed in NZ by:
  • Real Foods Ltd,

Importer address

  • A.Camacho UK, Ltd,
  • Great Cambourne,
  • Cambs.,
  • CB23 6JN,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • A.Camacho UK, Ltd,
  • Great Cambourne,
  • Cambs.,
  • CB23 6JN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • A.Camacho UK, Ltd,
  • Great Cambourne,
  • Cambs.,
  • CB23 6JN,
  • UK.
  • www.fragata.co.uk

Drained weight

120g

Net Contents

330g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g of drained product
Energy57 kJ/14 kcal
Fat0.2g
of which saturates0.0g
Carbohydrate1.9g
of which sugars1.3g
Protein0.8g
Salt3g
2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Expensive but good

4 stars

These are great chillies - tasty and medium hot. It's just a shame they're so expensive.

Mouth Watering Taste

5 stars

I love these peppers, they make my mouth water just thinking about them!

