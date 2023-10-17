Cadbury Heroes Advent Calendar 230G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 30/11/2023

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Exposure to heat or sunlight may result in a harmless white bloom developing on the surface of the chocolate.

All units may contain Nuts., Dinky Decker unit may contain Peanuts, Nuts and Wheat.

All units may contain Nuts., Dinky Decker unit may contain Peanuts, Nuts and Wheat.

Milk , Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk ), Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithins, E471, E476), Rice Flour, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk ), Milk Fat, Stabiliser (Sorbitol), Humectant (Glycerol), Flavourings (contain Milk ), Salt, Molasses, Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonates), Dried Egg Whites, Colours (Carotenes, Paprika Extract, E150d), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023