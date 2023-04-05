Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 6x250ml

Sparkling Low Calorie Soft Drink with Plant Extracts with Sweeteners. A low-calorie sparkling soft drink with zero sugar and the great taste of Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is a sugar free, low-calorie soft drink with the great taste of original Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is the perfect drink for when you want all the taste of Coca‑Cola, without the sugar or calories.

Coca-Cola and the Environment Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.

Contains caffeine This product is allergen free Contains natural flavourings Contains added colours Contains added intense sweeteners

This product is GMO free This product is gluten free This product is allergen free This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans

Pack size: 1.5L

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Colour (Caramel E150d), Acid (Phosphoric Acid), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Natural Flavourings including Caffeine, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates)

Allergy Information

Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Net Contents

6 x 250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled

Additives