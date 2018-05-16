Haribo Share The Happy Tub 600G

Product Description
- Fizzy and Fruit Flavour Gums, Cola Gums, Milk Flavour Gums and Sweet Foam Gums
- Kids and grown-ups love it so, the happy world of HARIBO!
- *Vegetarian product is Giant Strawbs gone mini, which contains no animal gelatine*
- Content of mixture may vary.
- Tub - PP/RPP 05
- Packaged contains approx. 24 packs.
- Full of favourites
- Without Artificial Colours
- Pack size: 600G
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Dextrose, Gelatine, Fruit Juice from Concentrate: Apple, Blackcurrant, Lemon, Orange, Pineapple, Strawberry, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Acids: Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Acidity Regulators: Calcium Citrates, Sodium Hydrogen Malate, Flavouring, Fruit and Plant Concentrates: Apple, Aronia, Beetroot, Bilberry, Blackcurrant, Carrot, Elderberry, Grape, Hibiscus, Kiwi, Lemon, Mango, Orange, Passion Fruit, Radish, Safflower, Spirulina, Sweet Potato, Elderberry Extract, Glazing Agents: Beeswax, Carnauba Wax, Strawberry Flavour Gums: Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Starch, Acid: Citric Acid; Flavouring, Fruit and Plant Concentrates: Aronia, Blackcurrant, Elderberry, Grape, Lemon, Orange, Safflower, Spirulina, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Glazing Agents: Beeswax, Carnauba Wax, Elderberry Extract
Storage
Best before end... (see print on base). Store away from heat and humidity.
Number of uses
Package contains approx. 24 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Warnings
- Contents of mixture may vary.
Name and address
- Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
- PO Box 1,
- Pontefract,
- WF8 1WX,
- England.
- HARIBO Ireland Ltd,
Return to
- Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
- PO Box 1,
- Pontefract,
- WF8 1WX,
- England.
- HARIBO Ireland Ltd,
- 2nd Floor,
- 15 Earl Street,
- Dundalk,
- Co. Louth,
- Ire.
Net Contents
600g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|RI* per portion (25 g)
|Energy:
|1 450 kJ/341 kcal
|4 %
|Fat:
|<0.5 g
|<1 %
|of which saturates:
|0.1 g
|<1 %
|Carbohydrate:
|79 g
|8 %
|of which sugars:
|46 g
|13 %
|Protein:
|5.1 g
|3 %
|Salt:
|0.03 g
|<1 %
|RI* = Reference intake per day. Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Package contains approx. 24 portions
|-
|-
Safety information
Contents of mixture may vary.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.