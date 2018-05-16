We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Tropical Fruit Salad 425G

£ 0.95
£3.52/kg DR.WT
1/2 of a can
  • Energy508kJ 120kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars21.2g
    24%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 239kJ / 57kcal

Product Description

  • Tropical fruit salad in pineapple juice and passion fruit juice from concentrate.
  • HAND PICKED A mix of Pineapple, Papaya and Guava. Selected for ripeness at their sweetest.
  • Pack size: 270G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mixed Fruit [Pineapple, Red Papaya, Yellow Papaya, Guava], Pineapple Juice, Passion Fruit Juice from Concentrate.

 

 

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

270g

Net Contents

425g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a can (212g)
Energy239kJ / 57kcal508kJ / 120kcal
Fat0.1g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate13.0g27.6g
Sugars10.0g21.2g
Fibre1.2g2.5g
Protein0.3g0.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
