Tesco Tropical Fruit Salad 425G

- Energy508kJ 120kcal6%
- Fat0.2g<1%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars21.2g24%
- Salt<0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 239kJ / 57kcal
Product Description
- Tropical fruit salad in pineapple juice and passion fruit juice from concentrate.
- HAND PICKED A mix of Pineapple, Papaya and Guava. Selected for ripeness at their sweetest.
- Pack size: 270G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mixed Fruit [Pineapple, Red Papaya, Yellow Papaya, Guava], Pineapple Juice, Passion Fruit Juice from Concentrate.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Can. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
270g
Net Contents
425g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a can (212g)
|Energy
|239kJ / 57kcal
|508kJ / 120kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|13.0g
|27.6g
|Sugars
|10.0g
|21.2g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|2.5g
|Protein
|0.3g
|0.6g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
