Nail Hq Essentials Strengthener 8Ml

Vegan

Nail HQ Essentials Strengthener 8ml
Infused with Wheat Protein, Calcium & Vitamin E to strengthen nails.
Nail HQ is a Registered Trademark© Bespoke Europe 2019
Strengthen & protectCruelty-free and vegan
Pack size: 8ML

Ingredients

Ethyl Acetate, Butyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Adipic Acid / Neopentyl Glycol / Trimellitic Anhydride Copolymer, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Acrylates Copolymer, Dimthicone, Tocopheryl Acetate, Calcium Pantothenate, Triticum Vulgare Germ Oil, CI 19140 (Yellow 5 Lake), CI 77510 (Ferric Ammonium Ferrocyanide)

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

8ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Apply one coat to clean and dry nails. Can be worn with or without nail colour on top. Wear for 4-5 days. Remove with nail polish remover and re-apply.

