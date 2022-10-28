Kinder Bueno Chocolate Advent Calendar 167G
Product Description
- White Chocolate Covered Wafer Mini with Smooth Milky and Hazelnut Filling Dark Chocolate Covered Wafer Mini with Smooth Milky and Hazelnut Filling Milk Chocolate Covered Wafer Mini with Smooth Milky and Hazelnut Filling Milk Chocolate Covered Wafer with Smooth Milky and Hazelnut Filling
- Be Treatwise.net
- ©Ferrero 2021
- Advent Calendar
- Waiting For Christmas with
- Pack size: 167G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in A Cool Dry Place, Away from Direct Sunlight
Name and address
- (UK) Ferrero,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 OHE.
- (ROI) Ferrero,
- Kinsale Road.
Return to
- (UK) Ferrero,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 OHE.
- (ROI) Ferrero,
- Kinsale Road.
- Cork.
- Consumer Careline: 00 44 330 0538943
- www.kinder.com
Net Contents
167g ℮
- Advent Calendar
- Waiting For Christmas with
- Kinder Bueno Classic x 1
- Kinder Bueno Mini Milk x 8
- Kinder Bueno Mini White x 8
- Kinder Bueno Mini Dark x 7
Information
Ingredients
Dark Chocolate 29.5% (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Hazelnuts (10.5%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Powder, Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanilin), Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin, Total Milk Constituents: 14.5%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in A Cool Dry Place, Away from Direct Sunlight
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per piece 5.4g
|%RI* Per piece
|Energy kJ/kcal
|2446/588
|132/32
|2%
|Fat g
|39.5
|2.1
|3%
|of which Saturates g
|18
|1
|5%
|Carbohydrates g
|47.5
|2.6
|1%
|of which Sugars g
|38.5
|2.1
|2%
|Protein g
|9
|0.5
|1%
|Salt g
|0.216
|0.012
|0%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
- Advent Calendar
- Waiting For Christmas with
- Kinder Bueno Classic x 1
- Kinder Bueno Mini Milk x 8
- Kinder Bueno Mini White x 8
- Kinder Bueno Mini Dark x 7
Information
Ingredients
White Chocolate 29.5% (Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Hazelnuts (10.5%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Powder, Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin, Total Milk Constituents: 23%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in A Cool Dry Place, Away from Direct Sunlight
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per piece 5.4g
|% RI* Per piece
|Energy kJ/kcal
|2396/575
|128/31
|2%
|Fat g
|37.8
|2
|3%
|of which Saturates g
|17.3g
|0.9
|5%
|Carbohydrates g
|49
|2.6
|1%
|of which Sugars g
|41
|2.2
|2%
|Protein g
|8.8
|0.5
|1%
|Salt g
|0.300
|0.016
|0%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
- Advent Calendar
- Waiting For Christmas with
- Kinder Bueno Classic x 1
- Kinder Bueno Mini Milk x 8
- Kinder Bueno Mini White x 8
- Kinder Bueno Mini Dark x 7
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate 31.5% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Hazelnuts (10.5%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Powder, Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicabornate), Salt, Vanillin, Total Milk Constituents: 19.5%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in A Cool Dry Place, Away from Direct Sunlight
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bar 21.5g
|%RI* Per piece
|Energy kJ/kcal
|2384/572
|510/122
|6%
|Fat g
|37.3
|8
|11%
|of which Saturates g
|17.3
|3.7
|19%
|Carbohydrates g
|49.5
|10.6
|4%
|of which Sugars g
|41.2
|8.9
|10%
|Protein g
|8.6
|1.8
|4%
|Salt g
|0.272
|0.058
|1%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
- Advent Calendar
- Waiting For Christmas with
- Kinder Bueno Classic x 1
- Kinder Bueno Mini Milk x 8
- Kinder Bueno Mini White x 8
- Kinder Bueno Mini Dark x 7
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate 31% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Hazelnuts (10.5%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Powder, Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin, Total Milk Constituents: 19%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in A Cool Dry Place, Away from Direct Sunlight
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per piece 5.4g
|%RI* Per piece
|Energy kJ/kcal
|2384/572
|129/31
|2%
|Fat g
|37.3
|2
|3%
|of which Saturates g
|17.3
|0.9
|5%
|Carbohydrates g
|48.5
|2.7
|1%
|of which Sugars g
|41.2
|2.2
|2%
|Protein g
|8.6
|0.5
|1%
|Salt g
|0.272
|0.015
|0%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.