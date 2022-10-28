We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Kinder Bueno Chocolate Advent Calendar 167G

image 1 of Kinder Bueno Chocolate Advent Calendar 167G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 01/12/22

£7.00
£4.20/100g

Product Description

  • White Chocolate Covered Wafer Mini with Smooth Milky and Hazelnut Filling Dark Chocolate Covered Wafer Mini with Smooth Milky and Hazelnut Filling Milk Chocolate Covered Wafer Mini with Smooth Milky and Hazelnut Filling Milk Chocolate Covered Wafer with Smooth Milky and Hazelnut Filling
  • Be Treatwise.net
  • ©Ferrero 2021
  • Advent Calendar
  • Waiting For Christmas with
  • Pack size: 167G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in A Cool Dry Place, Away from Direct Sunlight

Name and address

  • (UK) Ferrero,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 OHE.
  • (ROI) Ferrero,
  • Kinsale Road.

Return to

  • (UK) Ferrero,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 OHE.
  • (ROI) Ferrero,
  • Kinsale Road.
  • Cork.
  • Consumer Careline: 00 44 330 0538943
  • www.kinder.com

Net Contents

167g ℮

  • Advent Calendar
  • Waiting For Christmas with
  • Kinder Bueno Classic x 1
  • Kinder Bueno Mini Milk x 8
  • Kinder Bueno Mini White x 8
  • Kinder Bueno Mini Dark x 7

Information

Ingredients

Dark Chocolate 29.5% (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Hazelnuts (10.5%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Powder, Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanilin), Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin, Total Milk Constituents: 14.5%

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer piece 5.4g%RI* Per piece
Energy kJ/kcal2446/588132/322%
Fat g39.52.13%
of which Saturates g1815%
Carbohydrates g47.52.61%
of which Sugars g38.52.12%
Protein g90.51%
Salt g0.2160.0120%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Information

Ingredients

White Chocolate 29.5% (Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Hazelnuts (10.5%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Powder, Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin, Total Milk Constituents: 23%

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer piece 5.4g% RI* Per piece
Energy kJ/kcal2396/575128/312%
Fat g37.823%
of which Saturates g17.3g0.95%
Carbohydrates g492.61%
of which Sugars g412.22%
Protein g8.80.51%
Salt g0.3000.0160%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate 31.5% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Hazelnuts (10.5%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Powder, Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicabornate), Salt, Vanillin, Total Milk Constituents: 19.5%

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer bar 21.5g%RI* Per piece
Energy kJ/kcal2384/572510/1226%
Fat g37.3811%
of which Saturates g17.33.719%
Carbohydrates g49.510.64%
of which Sugars g41.28.910%
Protein g8.61.84%
Salt g0.2720.0581%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate 31% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Hazelnuts (10.5%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Powder, Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin, Total Milk Constituents: 19%

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer piece 5.4g%RI* Per piece
Energy kJ/kcal2384/572129/312%
Fat g37.323%
of which Saturates g17.30.95%
Carbohydrates g48.52.71%
of which Sugars g41.22.22%
Protein g8.60.51%
Salt g0.2720.0150%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

