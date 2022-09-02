We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Funkin Cocktails Strawberry Daiquiri 700Ml

5(1)Write a review
Funkin Cocktails Strawberry Daiquiri 700Ml
£9.50
£13.57/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Strawberry purée and lime juice mixed cocktail drink with rum.
  • Trusted by top bartenders, we've been mixing great tasting cocktails since 1999. Our strawberry daiquiri is the perfect match for celebrating with friends, serving up all the vibrant flavour of a cocktail crafted at the bar. Simply chill, pour into a coupe glass and garnish with a strawberry.
  • Bar quality mix of strawberry purée, rum and fresh lime juice
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 700ML

Information

Alcohol Units

7

ABV

10% vol

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before end: see neck/shoulder. Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Chill, shake, serve.

Number of uses

Serves 5 x 140ml

Name and address

  • Funkin Cocktails,
  • 122 Arlington Road,
  • London,
  • NW1 7HP,
  • UK.
  • A.G. Barr,

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

700ml

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

corr blimey

5 stars

very nice drink got me drunk 10/10

