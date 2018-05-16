Naked Glory No-Beef Strips 220G

- Energy448kJ 107kcal5%
- Fat3.0g4%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars0.2g<1%
- Salt0.78g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 611kJ/146kcal
Product Description
- Meat-Free Frozen Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein Pieces with Beef Flavoured Marinade
- Satisfyingly succulent and deeply savoury, these beefy strips are epic in any dish. Add to stir fries, fajitas, casseroles or curries for a lip-smackingly tasty feast.
- In our quest for no-meat meaty perfection, we've created the tastiest, most succulent veggie protein range you could ever imagine.
- It's a mouth-watering naked alternative that's Gorgeously Glorious.
- Naked Glory® is a registered trademark.
- Mouth-Wateringly Meaty Veggie Protein Strips. Beefy, Tender and Juicy
- Free of meat, full of taste
- High in Protein and Fibre
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 220G
- High in Protein
- High in Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein Concentrate (93%) (Water, Soya Protein Concentrate), Rapeseed Oil, Natural Flavourings, Yeast Extract, Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Barley Malt Extract, Colouring Food: Beetroot, Salt, Herbs, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Cracked Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen -18°C or below. No need to thaw. If thawed, cook within 12 hours of removal from the freezer. Do not refreeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging before cooking. For true magnificence, cook on the hob from frozen.
Appliances may vary.
Oven cook
Instructions: Down Below:
Pre-heat oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Place on a non-stick tray and cook for 14 minutes, turning occasionally during cooking, until piping hot.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: On Top:
Heat 1 tbsp of oil in a frying pan on a medium heat. Cook for 8-9 minutes turning regularly until piping hot.
Produce of
Made in the UK from non-GMO soya beans
Number of uses
This pack contains 3 servings
Name and address
- Kerry Foods Ltd.,
- Egham,
- Surrey,
- TW20 8HY.
Return to
- Get in touch...
- Telephone: 0800 783 4321
- www.nakedglory.co.uk
Net Contents
220g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g of No-Beef Strips, as sold, contains
|Per Serving (73.3g), as sold, contains
|Energy
|611kJ/146kcal
|448kJ/107kcal
|Fat
|4.0g
|3.0g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|2.1g
|1.6g
|of which sugars
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|6.6g
|4.9g
|Protein
|22g
|16g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.78g
|-
|-
