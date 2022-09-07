We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aussie Sos Super Charged Repair Hair Mask 450Ml

£12.00

£2.67/100ml

Aussie SOS Super charged Repair Hair Mask 450ml
IS YOUR DAMAGED HAIR CRYING OUT FOR HELP? SUPERCHARGED REPAIR We’re throwing you a lifeline. This supercharged Aussie vegan hair mask is infused with native super foods, used by aborigines for their naturally healing and nourishing properties for thousands of years! With sustainably sourced Australian Wild peach and Manuka leaf extracts, this mask will deeply nourish and repair your extremely damaged hair when it needs that emergency fix most. 94% NATURAL ORIGIN (mixture of natural origin: 86% purified water and 8% naturally derived ingredients, other 6% for a good usage experience and product stability). Naturally derived ingredients maintain >50% of their natural origin material.
Aussie SOS Supercharged Repair hair mask with authentic Australian botanical ingredientsFor damaged hair in urgent need of rescueRecyclabe (depending on recycling facilities)Aussie is recognized cruelty free by PETASuperFoods. Super-Charged. Super-HairThis hair mask is vegan (vegan formula: without animal derived ingredients or bi-products)
Pack size: 450ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Limonene, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Polysorbate 20, Linalool, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Santalum Acuminatum Fruit Extract, Leptospermum Scoparium Leaf Extract, Alcohol Denatured

Net Contents

450ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to use:Wash or just wet your hair.Massage in the miraculous hair mask through the lengths. It works miracles in a few minutes, but you can leave it on for longer.Give your hair a rinse. (Marvel at how amazing it feels!)

