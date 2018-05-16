We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Coffee & Milk Latte Caramel Macchiato Iced Coffee 250Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Coffee & Milk Latte Caramel Macchiato Iced Coffee 250Ml
£ 0.85
£0.34/100ml

Product Description

  • Coffee flavoured drink.
  • 100% Arabica
  • Made with whole milk, cream and caramel flavour, pasteurized
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk (77%), Arabica Coffee (14%), Cream (5%) (Milk), Sugar, Stabilisers: Sodium Carbonates, Carrageenan, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Best before: see lid.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening!

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving (250 ml)

Warnings

  • High caffeine content. Not recommended for children and pregnant or breast-feeding women. (Caffeine content: 35 mg / 100ml).

Recycling info

Tub. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Fayrefield Foods,
  • Englesea House,
  • Barthomley Road,
  • Crewe,
  • Cheshire,

Return to

  • Fayrefield Foods,
  • Englesea House,
  • Barthomley Road,
  • Crewe,
  • Cheshire,
  • CW1 5UF.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 mlPer Drink (250 ml)
Energy 345 kJ/83 kcal866 kJ/207 kcal
Fat 4.1 g10.3 g
of which saturates 2.6 g6.5 g
Carbohydrate 8.4 g21.0 g
of which sugars 8.4 g21.0 g
Protein 2.9 g7.3 g
Salt 0.18 g0.44 g
This pack contains 1 serving (250 ml)--

Safety information

View more safety information

High caffeine content. Not recommended for children and pregnant or breast-feeding women. (Caffeine content: 35 mg / 100ml).

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here