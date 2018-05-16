Coffee & Milk Latte Caramel Macchiato Iced Coffee 250Ml

Product Description
- Coffee flavoured drink.
- 100% Arabica
- Made with whole milk, cream and caramel flavour, pasteurized
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Whole Milk (77%), Arabica Coffee (14%), Cream (5%) (Milk), Sugar, Stabilisers: Sodium Carbonates, Carrageenan, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Best before: see lid.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before opening!
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving (250 ml)
Warnings
- High caffeine content. Not recommended for children and pregnant or breast-feeding women. (Caffeine content: 35 mg / 100ml).
Recycling info
Tub. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Fayrefield Foods,
- Englesea House,
- Barthomley Road,
- Crewe,
- Cheshire,
Return to
- Fayrefield Foods,
- Englesea House,
- Barthomley Road,
- Crewe,
- Cheshire,
- CW1 5UF.
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Per Drink (250 ml)
|Energy
|345 kJ/83 kcal
|866 kJ/207 kcal
|Fat
|4.1 g
|10.3 g
|of which saturates
|2.6 g
|6.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|8.4 g
|21.0 g
|of which sugars
|8.4 g
|21.0 g
|Protein
|2.9 g
|7.3 g
|Salt
|0.18 g
|0.44 g
|This pack contains 1 serving (250 ml)
|-
|-
Safety information
High caffeine content. Not recommended for children and pregnant or breast-feeding women. (Caffeine content: 35 mg / 100ml).
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021