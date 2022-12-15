Herbal Essences Strawberry & Mint Repair Hair Conditioner 275ml

Herb/Ess B/Rnew S/berry & Mint Cond 275ml

Essences of life Strawberry & Mint shampoo & hair conditioner collection purifies roots & hydrate lengths, revealing hair's natural beauty. Hair is softer & smoother. At Herbal Essences we believe in the nurturing power of plants. We designed the Strawberry & Mint Shampoo & Conditioner collection to spark life back into your hair, your spirit and the planet. Our nurturing, indulging formulas are infused with pure plant essences and plant-based nutrients, and bottled into responsibly designed packaging. Reveal your best hair and let go for a little moment of joy while protecting the planet.

PURIFYING & HYDRATING HAIR CONDITIONER: purifies roots & hydrate lengths, revealing hair's natural beauty 2X MORE NOURISHMENT IN ONE USE. Feed your hair with plant-based nutrient & antioxidant PURE PLANT ESENCES: conditioner infused with pure Strawberry, Mint and Aloe 97% natural origin (91% purified water and 6% naturally derived ingredients), other 3% for a good usage experience RESPONSIBLE BEAUTY: certified by PETA Vegan & cruelty-free. No Silicones. Safe for Coloured Hair NURTURED HAIR & PLANET: recyclable tube, help us recyle!

Pack size: 275ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Cetyl Alcohol, Glutamic Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Benzyl Benzoate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Histidine, Butylene Glycol, Limonene, Menthol, Mentha Piperita Oil, Mentha Arvensis Leaf Oil, Fragaria Chiloensis Fruit Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Alcohol Denat., Ecklonia Radiata Extract

Net Contents

275ml ℮

Preparation and Usage