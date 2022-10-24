Tesco Mini Chocolate Spekulatius 150G

Delicious and spicy
These little biscuits are absolutely delicious, chocolate coated and a lovely spicy taste they are definitely moreish, I first tried them last Christmas time and bought more as soon as they were in stock again this year.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2100kJ / 502kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Milk Chocolate (27%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Butterfat (Milk), Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Sugar, Palm Fat, Glucose Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cinnamon, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Spices.
Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 30% minimum, milk solids 30% minimum
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
approx. 11 Servings
Film. Don't Recycle
150g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|4 biscuits (13g)
|Energy
|2100kJ / 502kcal
|277kJ / 66kcal
|Fat
|24.1g
|3.2g
|Saturates
|12.5g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|63.4g
|8.4g
|Sugars
|33.3g
|4.4g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|6.5g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
