We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Mini Chocolate Spekulatius 150G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Mini Chocolate Spekulatius 150G
£1.20
£0.80/100g

4 biscuits

Energy
277kJ
66kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.2g

high

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.7g

high

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.4g

high

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.1g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2100kJ / 502kcal

Product Description

  • Spiced biscuits with milk chocolate.
  • German Inspired Crisp, delicately spiced biscuits dipped in milk chocolate.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Milk Chocolate (27%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Butterfat (Milk), Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Sugar, Palm Fat, Glucose Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cinnamon, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Spices.

 

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts, nuts and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 30% minimum, milk solids 30% minimum

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

approx. 11 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g4 biscuits (13g)
Energy2100kJ / 502kcal277kJ / 66kcal
Fat24.1g3.2g
Saturates12.5g1.7g
Carbohydrate63.4g8.4g
Sugars33.3g4.4g
Fibre2.5g0.3g
Protein6.5g0.9g
Salt0.7g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Biscuits

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious and spicy

5 stars

These little biscuits are absolutely delicious, chocolate coated and a lovely spicy taste they are definitely moreish, I first tried them last Christmas time and bought more as soon as they were in stock again this year.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here