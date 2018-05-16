Alice Scott Remove Renew Repeat Cleansing Kit
New
- Put sustainable, re-useable textile cleansing at the heart of your skincare routine. Our activated charcoal cleansing bar is the foundation to clear, clarified skin, with natural shea butter to leave skin feeling nourished and moisturised. Keep make-up removal simple with bamboo facial cleansing pads or our organic muslin cloths, to gently lift away dead skin cells. Then simply launder and repeat for a daily, plastic free cleanse. Kit includes leopard print stretch recycled polyethylene headband.
- 1. Certified Organic Cotton Muslin Cloths
- 2. Drawstring Cleansing Pads Washbag
- 3. Bamboo Cleansing Pads
- 4. Activated Charcoal Cleansing Bar
- 5. Stretch Recycled Polyethylene Headband
- Activated Charcoal Cleansing Bar
- Gentle & Effective with naturally purifying activated charcoal, to deeply cleanse and clarify. Fragrance free.
- Headband Fabric: Recycled Polyethylene
- Soft, woven headband using recycled polyethylene: a sustainable fabric made entirely from recycled post-consumer waste plastics, like plastic bottles.
- Alice Scott is a leading British brand creating contemporary stationery, lifestyle accessories and health & beauty collections. All our formulations are vegan friendly and use natural or sustainable fabrics & fibres, with fully recyclable packaging across all products.
- Produced under licence by H&A
- ©HFD Rights Ltd.
- Remove, Renew, Repeat
- Vegan Friendly
Information
Ingredients
Sodium Palmate, Sodium Palm Kernelate, Glycerin, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Charcoal Powder, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Titanium Dioxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Aluminum Hydroxide
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Massage cleansing bar into wet skin all over face and neck, avoiding the delicate eye area. Rinse your cleansing textile of choice in hot water before gently polishing off residue. Finish by splashing face with cool water.
- Every 2-3 days, machine wash textiles at 30°C using the storage bag provided and air dry in a well ventilated area, ready to re-use again and again. Do not use on broken or infected skin.
- Please retain for future reference
Warnings
- In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes rinse immediately with clean water. Do not use on broken or infected skin. If irritation occurs, discontinue use.
Name and address
- H&A,
- York,
- YO26 6RS.
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
Return to
- H&A,
- York,
- YO26 6RS.
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
- www.alicescott.co.uk
- www.handa-uk.com
Safety information
In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes rinse immediately with clean water. Do not use on broken or infected skin. If irritation occurs, discontinue use.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.