John Frieda Midnight Brunette Colour Deep Shampoo 250Ml

4.7(87)
£7.00

£2.80/100ml

Create deeper, richer brunette tones as you cleanse. John Frieda's shampoo for brunette and dark brunette hair is formulated with Cocoa and Evening Primrose Oil to gently cleanse and infuses deep brunette tones, leaving hair feeling silky, smooth & soft*.*with shampoo & conditioner use
- Colour-depositing to create more lustrous colour- Safe for use on natural, colour-treated and highlighted hair- Vegan-friendly
Pack size: 250ML

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Glycol Distearate, Cetyl Alcohol, Sodium Chloride, Betaine, Parfum, Cocamide Mea, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Hydroxide, Disodium EDTA, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Acid Violet 43, Acid Orange 7, Acid Yellow 3, Glycine, Oenothera Biennis Oil, PPG-9, Propylene Glycol, Theobroma Cacao Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone Potassium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene

Made in the E.U.

250ml ℮

Directions: Gently massage shampoo into wet hair, lather and rinse well. For rich, lustrous tones, follow with Midnight Brunette Colour Deepening Conditioner.

