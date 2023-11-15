John Frieda Midnight Brunette Colour Deep Shampoo 250Ml

CAUTION: For external use only. Do not apply to a sensitive, irritated or damaged scalp. Discontinue use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. When contact occurs with skin, fabric, or household surfaces, clean immediately to prevent staining.

CAUTION: For external use only. Do not apply to a sensitive, irritated or damaged scalp. Discontinue use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. When contact occurs with skin, fabric, or household surfaces, clean immediately to prevent staining.

Directions: Gently massage shampoo into wet hair, lather and rinse well. For rich, lustrous tones, follow with Midnight Brunette Colour Deepening Conditioner.

- Colour-depositing to create more lustrous colour - Safe for use on natural, colour-treated and highlighted hair - Vegan-friendly

Create deeper, richer brunette tones as you cleanse. John Frieda's shampoo for brunette and dark brunette hair is formulated with Cocoa and Evening Primrose Oil to gently cleanse and infuses deep brunette tones, leaving hair feeling silky, smooth & soft*.

Create deeper, richer brunette tones as you cleanse. John Frieda's shampoo for brunette and dark brunette hair is formulated with Cocoa and Evening Primrose Oil to gently cleanse and infuses deep brunette tones, leaving hair feeling silky, smooth & soft*. *with shampoo & conditioner use

