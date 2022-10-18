We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bird In Hand Two In The Bush Chardonnay 750Ml

Product Description

  • Chardonnay
  • A lively cool climate chardonnay with fresh varietal fruit flavours of nectarine, peach and cashews followed through with a delicious intensely flavoured and delicately textured mouthfeel.
  • The Bird in Hand vineyards, winery, cellar door and restaurant thrive in the nurturing hands of the founding Nugent family.
  • Wine of Adelaide, Australia
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A lively cool climate chardonnay with fresh varietal fruit flavours of nectarine, peach and cashews followed through with a delicious intensely flavoured and delicately textured mouthfeel

Region of Origin

South Australia

Wine Colour

White

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Bird in Hand

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Kym Milne MW

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • A blend of both handpicked and machine­harvested Chardonnay grapes, both picked in the cool of night. The handpicked fruit was gently whole­bunch pressed directly to seasoned French oak barriques, adding texture, while the machine­harvested proportion was gently destemmed prior to pressing to stainless steel tanks.

History

  • Situated in an area of the Adelaide Hills that was littered with goldmines in the 1800s, the Bird in Hand winery was purchased and planted in 1997 by Andrew Nugent. Andrew has kept the close historical links alive both in the naming of the winery and their wine ranges; Two in the Bush and Nest Egg were the names of mineshafts in the Bird in Hand goldmine. From its vineyards in Woodside and Clare, Bird in Hand produce classic examples of cool climate Chardonnay and Shiraz that have won world acclaim.

Regional Information

  • With a multitude of different altitudes, soil types, angles to the sun, the strength of the Adelaide Hills is in the wide range of varieties that can be produced to a world standard. At Bird in Hand, the seaside influence of the Gulf of St. Vincent, the cloud­trapping rise of the Mount Lofty Ranges and plenty of Australian sun all combined to create a special diurnal temperature shift that the grapes love.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 2 years of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Produced by
  • Bird in Hand Winery,
  • Bird in Hand Road,
  • Woodside,
  • SA 5244,
  • Australia.

Importer address

  • Seckford Agencies Ltd.,
  • CO7 7QQ,
  • UK,
  • LTN BCH20.

Return to

  • Seckford Agencies Ltd.,
  • CO7 7QQ,
  • UK,
  • LTN BCH20.

Net Contents

750ml

Poor value for money

2 stars

Disappointed with this - not great value for money. Not much fruit and quite thin and acidic.

