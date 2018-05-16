Milka Oreo Chocolate Bar 100G

3 portions
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2329 kJ
Product Description
- Alpine milk chocolate with vanilla flavour filling (42%) and cocoa biscuit pieces (12%).
- Cocoa Life
- www.cocoalife.org
- 100% Alpine milk chocolate
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Palm Kernel), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (from Milk), Wheat Flour, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (0, 7%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Hazelnut Paste, Raising Agents (E501, E503, E500), Salt, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (E524), Milk Solids: 18% minimum in the Alpine Milk Chocolate
Allergy Information
- May contain other Nuts.
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
20 g = 3 portions / 5 x 3 portions = Milka Bar
Distributor address
- Mondelez Polska sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Domaniewska 49,
- 02-672 Warszawa.
Return to
- Mondelez Polska sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Domaniewska 49,
- 02-672 Warszawa.
- www.milka.com
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|20 g
|%*/20 g
|Energy
|2329 kJ
|466 kJ
|-
|558 kcal
|112 kcal
|6 %
|Fat
|35 g
|6,9 g
|10 %
|of which saturates
|19 g
|3,8 g
|19 %
|Carbohydrate
|56 g
|11 g
|4 %
|of which sugars
|50 g
|10 g
|11 %
|Fibre
|1,3 g
|0,3 g
|-
|Protein
|5,2 g
|1,0 g
|2 %
|Salt
|0,39 g
|0,08 g
|1 %
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
