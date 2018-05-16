We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Milka Oreo Chocolate Bar 100G

Milka Oreo Chocolate Bar 100G
£1.10
£1.10/100g

3 portions

Energy
466
kJ
112
kcal
6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2329 kJ

Product Description

  • Alpine milk chocolate with vanilla flavour filling (42%) and cocoa biscuit pieces (12%).
  • Cocoa Life
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • 100% Alpine milk chocolate
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Palm Kernel), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (from Milk), Wheat Flour, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (0, 7%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Hazelnut Paste, Raising Agents (E501, E503, E500), Salt, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (E524), Milk Solids: 18% minimum in the Alpine Milk Chocolate

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

20 g = 3 portions / 5 x 3 portions = Milka Bar

Distributor address

  • Mondelez Polska sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Domaniewska 49,
  • 02-672 Warszawa.

Return to

  • Mondelez Polska sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Domaniewska 49,
  • 02-672 Warszawa.
  • www.milka.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g20 g%*/20 g
Energy 2329 kJ466 kJ
-558 kcal112 kcal6 %
Fat 35 g6,9 g10 %
of which saturates 19 g3,8 g19 %
Carbohydrate 56 g11 g4 %
of which sugars 50 g10 g11 %
Fibre 1,3 g0,3 g-
Protein 5,2 g1,0 g2 %
Salt 0,39 g0,08 g1 %
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
View all Polish

