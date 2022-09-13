We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pg Tips 140 Decaf Teabags Biodegradable 406G

4.6(20)Write a review
image 1 of Pg Tips 140 Decaf Teabags Biodegradable 406G
£4.50
£1.11/100g

Product Description

  • Decaffeinated black tea with natural flavouring
  • PG tips 'The Tasty Decaf' is our best tasting decaf ever. With a natural flavour inspired by the aroma of our tea gardens in Kericho, Kenya, this makes a delicious, tasty cuppa. Rich, fresh and rounded, our decaf tea is a regular cuppa, just without the caffeine*. At PG tips, we have been making a quality tasting cuppa for 85 years. When it comes to tea, we know our stuff and that’s why PG tips is Britain’s No.1 tea brand** Our pyramid tea bags let our tea roam free. They act as a mini teapot allowing our finest tea leaves room to move and infuse to give you a great tasting cup of tea, time after time. It's pyramid perfection! PG tips are proud to say that we were the first tea in the UK to carry the Rainforest Alliance seal which means that we’re working to look after the environment and support our cherished tea farmers. Our tea is farmed by workers earning a decent wage, with access to good quality housing, medical care and education for their children. For the best way to enjoy our tasty tea: Pop your decaffeinated tea bag into hot water and let it brew to your favourite strength. Add in a spoonful of sugar and a splash of milk if preferred. Mmm… But wait, there’s more, we have lots of other tasty brews for you to try. Dairy-free? Try our Perfect with Dairy-Free tea bags which are specially blended for dairy alternatives. Like a strong tea? Make our Extra Strong tea bags your new everyday tea. Or indulge in something extra special with our delicious Gold blend, which is no ordinary tea. If you love PG tips biodegradable tea bags and loose tea and think it's the best black tea, don't keep it a secret! Write a review and share your favourite cuppa with the world. *Contains less than 0.2% caffeine **According to Nielsen Data Black Tea Total Volume Sales MAT Dec 2019
  • PG tips The Tasty Decaf blend has the same great taste as a regular delicious cuppa, just without the caffeine* *Contains less than 0.2% caffeine
  • PG tips pyramid decaf biodegradable tea bags are cleverly designed to give the tea leaves more room to move, releasing the great PG tips taste
  • Simply pop a pyramid tea bag into your favourite mug, add hot water, and let it infuse for 1-3 minutes for the perfect cuppa
  • Our biodegradable decaf black tea is made with tea leaves from Rainforest Alliance Certified Estates
  • We support our lovely tea farmers, ensuring that they earn just wages, with access to decent housing, medical care and education for their children
  • Tea bags matter, so we went on a journey to make all of ours biodegradable
  • Pack size: 406G

Information

Ingredients

Decaffeinated black tea¹, natural flavouring. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

United Kingdom

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • PG tips,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 454611 www.pgtips.co.uk

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • PG tips,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.

Net Contents

406g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml PreparedPer Serving Prepared
Energy (kJ)<17 kJ64 kJ
Energy (kcal)<4 kcal15 kcal
Fat (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g
of which saturates (g)<0.1 g0.3 g
Carbohydrate (g)<0.5 g1.5 g
of which sugars (g)<0.5 g1.5 g
Protein (g)<0.5 g1.2 g
Salt (g)<0.01 g0.05 g
1 portion = g. (Pack contains 140 portions)--
View all Decaf Tea

Very good quality, nice taste enjoyable

5 stars

Very good quality, nice taste enjoyable

Eco friendly

4 stars

Good quality product which is biodegradable

Excellent

5 stars

Excellent tea, wouldn’t know it was decaf!

good tasty

5 stars

good tasty

Great taste, inferior bags

4 stars

Still the same great taste but the biodegradable bags tend to split more than the previous bags

Good taste

5 stars

Very tasty one of the best decaf tea

A winner!

5 stars

Tasty, good colour, suitable throughout the day. A winner for me!

Compostable tea bags

5 stars

Our tea bag of choice, always consistent quality, Like the fact they are fully compostable .

Great choice

5 stars

I am very pleased with my conversion to decaffeinated tea. More healthy and pleasantly as strong, with less strain on my kidneys.

PG Tips are always good quality. I’m very satisfie

5 stars

PG Tips are always good quality. I’m very satisfied with the tea and have been for over 50 years.

