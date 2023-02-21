Finca Flichman Single Vineyard Malbec Wine 75Cl
Product Description
- Red Wine
- Paisaje de Tupungato Malbec is made with select grapes from the Don Fernando vineyard in Tupungato at an altitude of 1,100m, in the Uco Valley. The wine is aged in French and American Oak barrels, giving the wine notes of sweet spices. Great served as an accompaniment to grilled meats, stuffed pasta or cheese.
- Single Vineyard
- Wine of Mendoza, Argentina
- Part of Sogrape
- BDA - Certified Sustainability
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Complex aromas of red fruits, sweet spices and flowers. An intense fruity flavour with soft tannins and a full-body.
Region of Origin
Mendoza
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.5
ABV
14% vol
Producer
Finca Flichman
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Rogelio Rabino
Country
Argentina
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Malbec
Vinification Details
- The grapes are hand-picked. They are fermented for 20 days with a maceration period of between 28 and 30 days. The wine is aged for 12 months in French oak barrels and then aged for a further 6 months in the bottle. Winemaker Rogelio Rabino (previous in charge of winemaking and viticulture at Kaiken) has recently joined the team and works closely with renowned winemaking consultant Alberto Antonini on this wine.
History
- The winery was founded in 1910 by Polish immigrant Don Sami Flichman. He purchased property in Barrancas and planted vines in rocky, well-drained plots situated along the Mendoza river. Sogrape Vinhos purchased Finca Flichman in 1998, and invested heavily in restoring the vineyards and equipping the winery with modern equipment. The original Barrancas vineyard remains among their 400 hectares of vines, which also includes the higher altitude Tupungato vineyard.
Regional Information
- 'Paisaje' means landscape in Spanish and it refers to the Tupungato vineyard, which has one of the most striking views in Mendoza. The altitude is betweens 3500 feet to 4400 feet above sea level, one of the highest vineyards in the Uco Valley. The wines from this vineyard are among the highest scoring in the region due to their outstanding quality, which is a result of the extreme temperatures and chalky soils.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Produce of
Product of Argentina
Name and address
- Produced and bottled by:
- Finca Flichman S.A.,
- Munives 800,
- Barrancas,
- Maipú,
- Mendoza.
Importer address
- Liberty Wines Limited,
- London,
- SW4 6LY,
- UK.
Return to
- Liberty Wines Limited,
- London,
- SW4 6LY,
- UK.
- www.flichman.com.ar
Net Contents
75cl
