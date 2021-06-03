The Artisan Bread Company Mini Wheat Toast 90G
Product Description
- Mini Wheat Toasts.
- Crispy and crunchy mini wheat toasts
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (82%), High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Milk Whey, Dextrose, Malt Extract (Barley), Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Soy Flour, Emulsifiers: E472e and E322 (Soy), Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid
Allergy Information
- May also contain Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer to an airtight container and consume within 7 days.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Recycling info
Insert. Paper - Widely Recycled Wrap. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Made for:
- Market Fresh Ltd,
- Olivers Barn,
- Maldon Rd,
- Witham,
- Essex,
Return to
- Contact 08453 373 384 or visit www.marketfresh.co.uk
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g contains:
|Energy
|1674kJ / 396kcal
|Fat
|7.1g
|(of which saturates
|1.0g)
|Carbohydrate
|70g
|(of which sugars
|4.9g)
|Protein
|11g
|Salt
|1.0g
