The Artisan Bread Company Mini Wheat Toast 90G

The Artisan Bread Company Mini Wheat Toast 90G
£ 1.60
£1.78/100g
Product Description

  • Mini Wheat Toasts.
  • Crispy and crunchy mini wheat toasts
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (82%), High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Milk Whey, Dextrose, Malt Extract (Barley), Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Soy Flour, Emulsifiers: E472e and E322 (Soy), Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer to an airtight container and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Recycling info

Insert. Paper - Widely Recycled Wrap. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  Made for:
  • Market Fresh Ltd,
  • Olivers Barn,
  • Maldon Rd,
  • Witham,
  • Essex,

Return to

  • Market Fresh Ltd,
  • Olivers Barn,
  • Maldon Rd,
  • Witham,
  • Essex,
  • CM8 3HY.
  • Contact 08453 373 384 or visit www.marketfresh.co.uk

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g contains:
Energy1674kJ / 396kcal
Fat7.1g
(of which saturates1.0g)
Carbohydrate70g
(of which sugars4.9g)
Protein11g
Salt1.0g

