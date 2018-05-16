Lu Petit Beurre Salted Butter Biscuit 167G
Product Description
- Butter biscuits with salt.
- BeTreatwise.net
- Charter Harmony
- Sustainable Wheat for Great Biscuits
- Discover more on harmony.info
- The LU bakery was created in 1846 in Nantes, France from the union of two bakers. To this day, we still use many of the traditional recipes and quality ingredients to ensure we are baking tasty and high quality products.
- No preservatives
- Biscuits with Butter & a Hint of Salt
- Sustainable wheat
- No preservatives
- Pack size: 167G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour 58 %, Butter (from Milk) 24 %, Sugar, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt 1 %, Emulsifier (E472e)
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg, Sesame.
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Number of uses
3x Biscuit = 1 Portion. 6 - 7 portions per pack
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Consumer Response,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- Freephone 1800 600 858
Net Contents
167g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|3 Biscuits (25 g)
|%* / 3 Biscuits (25 g)
|Energy
|2016 kJ
|504 kJ
|-
|481 kcal
|120 kcal
|6 %
|Fat
|21 g
|5.3 g
|8 %
|of which Saturates
|14 g
|3.4 g
|17 %
|Carbohydrate
|65 g
|16 g
|6 %
|of which Sugars
|25 g
|6.2 g
|7 %
|Fibre
|2.4 g
|0.6 g
|Protein
|6.6 g
|1.6 g
|3 %
|Salt
|1.6 g
|0.41 g
|7 %
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
