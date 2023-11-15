Oral-B Pro 3 Black Cross Action Electric Toothbrush

Experience Oral-B Pro Series 3 from the #1 brand used by dentists worldwide. The Series 3 electric toothbrush helps you brush like your dentist recommends: It helps you brush for 2 minutes with the professional timer and it notifies you every 30 seconds to change the area your are brushing. While you are just moving the brush around your mouth, Oral-B's unique round head does all the rest. It removes up to 100% more plaque than a standard manual toothbrush for healthier gums and it starts making your smile whiter as of the first day of brushing by removing surface stains. Not only this, but the toothbrush helps you protect your delicate gums with the 360 ̊gum pressure control technology that reduces brushing speed and alerts you to be gentler if you brush too hard. Oral-B Pro Series 3 is the must have brush for everyone who wants to switch to an electric toothbrush and improve their oral health.

