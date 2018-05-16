We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fridge Raiders Slow Roasted Chicken Bites 185G

£ 2.29
£1.24/100g

Product Description

  • Roast flavour chopped and shaped chicken breast
  • Powered by Protein
  • We've made in our mission to lift you up with snacks which excite the senses.
  • Snacks packed with protein to help you get the most out of your day.
  • We keep it real, straight from the fridge, because life is too full for empty snacks.
  • Our bites contain 91% Chicken Breast, with 9% seasoning and ingredients. Real protein with irresistible flavour whenever you need a pick me up.
  • Tray - Recycle
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • 100% Seasoned Chicken Breast
  • High in Protein
  • Contains 9.7g
  • Pack size: 185G
  • High in Protein

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (91%), Vegetable Oils (Soya Bean Oil, Rapeseed, Sunflower), Seasoning (Salt, Yeast Extract, Onion, Garlic, Sage, Stabiliser: Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Black Pepper Extract, Natural Flavourings), Rusk (Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Raising Agent: Ammonium Bicarbonate), Tapioca Starch, Dextrose

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Consume within 2 days of opening and before the use by date. For Use By see front of pack. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servngs

Warnings

  • Every care has been taken to remove bones but some may remain.

Name and address

  • Kerry Foods Ltd,
  • Egham,
  • Surrey,
  • TW20 8HY,
  • Europe.
  • Kerry EMEA,

Net Contents

185g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 46g
Energy874kJ/209kcal402kJ/96kcal
Fat11g5.1g
of which saturates4.4g2.0g
Carbohydrate5.6g2.6g
of which sugars0.9g0.4g
Fibre1.1g0.5g
Protein21g9.7g
Salt1.5g0.7g
This pack contains 4 servings--
Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Safety information

Every care has been taken to remove bones but some may remain.

