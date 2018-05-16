Fridge Raiders Slow Roasted Chicken Bites 185G

Product Description
- Roast flavour chopped and shaped chicken breast
- Powered by Protein
- We've made in our mission to lift you up with snacks which excite the senses.
- Snacks packed with protein to help you get the most out of your day.
- We keep it real, straight from the fridge, because life is too full for empty snacks.
- Our bites contain 91% Chicken Breast, with 9% seasoning and ingredients. Real protein with irresistible flavour whenever you need a pick me up.
- Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- 100% Seasoned Chicken Breast
- High in Protein
- Contains 9.7g
- Pack size: 185G
- High in Protein
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast (91%), Vegetable Oils (Soya Bean Oil, Rapeseed, Sunflower), Seasoning (Salt, Yeast Extract, Onion, Garlic, Sage, Stabiliser: Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Black Pepper Extract, Natural Flavourings), Rusk (Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Raising Agent: Ammonium Bicarbonate), Tapioca Starch, Dextrose
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Consume within 2 days of opening and before the use by date. For Use By see front of pack. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servngs
Warnings
- Every care has been taken to remove bones but some may remain.
Name and address
- Kerry Foods Ltd,
- Egham,
- Surrey,
- TW20 8HY,
- Europe.
- Kerry EMEA,
Return to
- Get in Touch
- GB inc. NI
- Kerry Foods Ltd,
- Egham,
- Surrey,
- TW20 8HY,
- Europe.
- Kerry EMEA,
- Naas,
- Co. Kildare,
- W91 W923.
- Careline GB inc. NI: 0800 7834 321
Net Contents
185g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 46g
|Energy
|874kJ/209kcal
|402kJ/96kcal
|Fat
|11g
|5.1g
|of which saturates
|4.4g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|5.6g
|2.6g
|of which sugars
|0.9g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.5g
|Protein
|21g
|9.7g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.7g
|This pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
Every care has been taken to remove bones but some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021