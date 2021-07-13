Pepsi Max Lime Cola 8X330ml

Lime is Fine and Mine
Taste of pepsi unmistakable with a twist of lime love it.
Too sweet by half!
I bought it thinking it would be like the amazing Pepsi Twist, but sadly it is far from it. Now having had one can I have seven left over to give away. If you are going to buy it, try a single can before wasting your money.
Delicious
Got these for my daughter but decided to try one - very tasty with a hint of lime not overpowering - will definitely be buying again
Fabulous drink
This is amazing. Ever since coke seemed to change their recipe it’s not been great. This tastes very similar to the old coke with a more natural lime. Very good.