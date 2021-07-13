We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Pepsi Max Lime Cola 8X330ml

4(4)Write a review
image 1 of Pepsi Max Lime Cola 8X330ml
£4.00
£0.15/100ml

Per 330ml:

Energy
9kJ
2kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3kJ/0.7kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Low Calorie Lime Cola Flavoured Soft Drink with Sweeteners
  • Introducing Pepsi MAX Lime. A low-calorie, sugar-free fizzy drink bursting with tongue twisting citrusy flavour.
  • - While Pepsi MAX Lime is low in calories with zero carbs, you can be sure it delivers Maximum taste, Zero Sugar.
  • - It's the perfect lime-flavoured mixer to add some zing to your cocktails.
  • - This tantalising cola flavour comes packaged in recyclable cans to help reduce single-use waste.
  • - Pepsi MAX Lime is available in multipacks (8 cans x 330ml), meaning it's perfect for adding a little citrusy fizz to any sharing occasion.
  • Have you tried Pepsi MAX Lime yet? Challenge your tastebuds and add some tongue twisting citrusy lime flavour to your life. You can bet this refreshing, fizzy drink will deliver maximum taste, while being sugar-free, low-calorie and low carb.
  • Not only can this limey refreshing drink quench your thirst when drank on its own, but it's also the perfect mixer to add some zing to your cocktails. It comes in a multipack so is ideal for impressing your mates at any occasion. Serve over a few cubes of ice and make their night with this sparkling drink!
  • Pepsi MAX lime is packed in recyclable cans, meaning not only is this cold refreshing drink filled with lime flavour but it's also helping to reduce single use waste. The good news doesn't stop there, it's also suitable for vegans and vegetarians! Craving a vegan fizzy drink? Pepsi MAX Lime has you covered.
  • Pepsi Max, Pepsi-Cola and the Pepsi Globe are Trade Marks of PepsiCo, Inc.
  • Under the Authority of PepsiCo, Inc., Purchase, N.Y., USA.
  • Maximum Taste
  • No sugar
  • Soft drink packed with flavour suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 2.64L
  • No sugar

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Colour (Caramel E150d), Acids (Citric Acid, Phosphoric Acid), Flavourings (including Caffeine), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate)

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of Cans.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings of 330ml

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.

Distributor address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.
  • www.pepsi.co.uk

Net Contents

8 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
Energy3kJ/0.7kcal9kJ/2kcal
Fat0g0g
of which Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.2g
of which Sugars0g0g
Protein0.1g0.2g
Salt0.03g0.09g
Pack contains 8 servings of 330ml--

Safety information

Contains a Source of Phenylalanine. CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.

View all Cola

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Lime is Fine and Mine

5 stars

Taste of pepsi unmistakable with a twist of lime love it.

Too sweet by half!

1 stars

I bought it thinking it would be like the amazing Pepsi Twist, but sadly it is far from it. Now having had one can I have seven left over to give away. If you are going to buy it, try a single can before wasting your money.

Delicious

5 stars

Got these for my daughter but decided to try one - very tasty with a hint of lime not overpowering - will definitely be buying again

Fabulous drink

5 stars

This is amazing. Ever since coke seemed to change their recipe it’s not been great. This tastes very similar to the old coke with a more natural lime. Very good.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here