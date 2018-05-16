Mrs Crimble's 4 Soft Oaty Bakes With Chocolate 160G

Product Description
- Vegan Recipe Oat, Coconut & Belgian Chocolate Cake Made with Gluten Free Oats & Chocolate Flavoured Drizzle
- My bakes are oat so soft and chocolatey, with a choc drizzle on top for a touch of extra pizzazz. Perfect for elevenses, fourses, any-time-ses really, pet.
- With 155 calories per bake, a source of fibre and most importantly, individually wrapped for oodles of freshness and flavour.
- Since 1979, Mrs Crimble has been whipping up gluten-free cakes, bakes and nibbles with oodles of know-how and a spoonful of love.
- Individually Wrapped
- Gloriously Gluten Free
- Source of Fibre
- Vegan Friendly
- Vegetarian Friendly
- Pack size: 160G
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Gluten Free Oats (15%), Dessicated Coconut (15%), Sugar, Water, Humectants: Sorbitol, Glycerol, Chocolate (5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dextrose, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Dextrose, Vegetable Fat (Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Oil), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (1%), Modified Starch, Sorbitan Tristearate, Soya Lecithin
Allergy Information
- Prepared to a vegan recipe. May not be suitable for consumers with an allergy to Milk, Nuts and Eggs due to manufacturing methods. See ingredient list for allergens in bold.
Storage
Keep them in a cool, dry place. A cupboard's perfect.Best Before You'll find this on the side of the pack, poppet.
Name and address
- Mrs Crimble's,
- c/o Kallo Foods Ltd,
- River View,
- Surrey,
- GU17 9AB.
Distributor address
- Wessanen Benelux BV,
- Hoogoorddreef 5,
- 1101 BA Amsterdam Zuidoost,
- The Netherlands.
Net Contents
160g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per oaty bake
|Energy
|1516kJ/387kcal
|606kJ/155kcal
|Fat
|14.6g
|5.8g
|of which saturates
|12.1g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|60.0g
|24.0g
|of which sugars
|34.1g
|13.9g
|Fibre
|4.0g
|1.6g
|Protein
|4.0g
|1.6g
|Salt
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
