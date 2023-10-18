L'oreal Men Expert Defining Fiber Cream 75Ml

L'Oreal Men Xprt Defining Fiber Cream 75ml

Discover the Defining Fiber Cream from the BarberClub styling range, designed to create a texturised and thicker look with a strong hold.

Discover the Barber Club styling range, the styling range for men inspired by barber know-how.

A defining cream for strong hold To create a texturised look Makes hair appear thicker with a natural shine For short to medium hair From Men Expert Barber Club, styling inspired by Barber know-how

Pack size: 75ML

Ingredients

1208217, Aqua / Water, Ceresin, Cetyl Esters, Dimethicone, Oleth-30, VP/VA Copolymer, Steareth-2, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Copernicia Cerifera Cera / Carnauba Wax, Alcohol Denat., Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Triethanolamine, Caprylyl Glycol, Acacia Senegal Gum, Phenoxyethanol, Eugenol, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Linalool, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Carbomer, Myristic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Coumarin, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C224200/1)

Net Contents

75ml

Preparation and Usage