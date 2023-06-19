Heinz Splash Apple & Blackcurrant Juice 1+Years 500Ml

Fruit juice contains naturally occurring sugars which can cause tooth decay. Please ensure you brush teeth regularly.

Fruit juice contains naturally occurring sugars which can cause tooth decay. Please ensure you brush teeth regularly.

Once opened, refrigerate and use within four days. Do not return unused juice drink to the bottle for storage.Best Before : See neck of bottle

Simply made with love, we select the tastiest ingredients for your little one to enjoy!

Spring water with natural fruity flavour Simply made with love, we select the tastiest ingredients for your little one to enjoy! No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives No Added Sugar

Spring water drink with apple and blackcurrant juice from concentrate with natural apple and blackcurrant flavourings

Spring water drink with apple and blackcurrant juice from concentrate with natural apple and blackcurrant flavourings

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023