Fizz The Season Gingerbread Bath Bomb 150G

Absolute rubbish
There is absolutely NO fizz in the bath bomb was very depressing. Kids not impressed
Cute but not worth the money
It's cute looking and my 12 year old loved it as a surprise. Wish id spent an extra pound on a set of different ones though. It done nothing at all in her bath. Shame as i going to get more a ⋉ mas gifts.
Poor quality No bubbles or discernible fragrance
Poor quality No bubbles or discernible fragrance Left stains in the bath Grandchildren very disappointed
Cute
Lovely item, got this as a little stocking filler for my daughter really cute.