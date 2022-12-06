We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fizz The Season Gingerbread Bath Bomb 150G

Fizz The Season Gingerbread Bath Bomb 150G

Product Description

  • Fizz The Season Gingerbread Bath Bomb 150G
  • Sink into the festivities and enjoy the last bath before Christmas!
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Sodium Sulfate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, PEG-90, PEG-8, Mica, Parfum, CI 17200, CI 42090

Storage

Do not store above 30°C.

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use: Drop x1 fizzer into the bath and watch the fizz unfold!
  • Remove all packaging from fizzer before use.
  • Please retain for future reference.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes, should product get into eyes, rinse with clean water. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Intended for adult use. Keep away from children.

Recycling info

Box. Card - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • H&A,
  • YO26 6RS,
  • UK.
  • BT27 6UH,
  • NI.

Return to

  • H&A,
  • YO26 6RS,
  • UK.
  • BT27 6UH,
  • NI.
  • handa-uk.com

Net Contents

150g ℮

Safety information

Avoid contact with eyes, should product get into eyes, rinse with clean water. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Intended for adult use. Keep away from children.

4 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Absolute rubbish

1 stars

There is absolutely NO fizz in the bath bomb was very depressing. Kids not impressed

Cute but not worth the money

1 stars

It's cute looking and my 12 year old loved it as a surprise. Wish id spent an extra pound on a set of different ones though. It done nothing at all in her bath. Shame as i going to get more a ⋉ mas gifts.

Poor quality No bubbles or discernible fragrance

1 stars

Poor quality No bubbles or discernible fragrance Left stains in the bath Grandchildren very disappointed

Cute

5 stars

Lovely item, got this as a little stocking filler for my daughter really cute.

