Yazoo Chocolate Orange Flavoured Milk Drink 400Ml
- Energy526kJ 124kcal6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 263kJ/
Product Description
- Chocolate and Orange flavour milk drink (UHT)
- 2-4-1 Entry
- To Alton Towers Resort & Thorpe Park Resort
- This sleeve is your voucher. Please bring it with you on the day of visit or pre-book online using the unique code printed on the inside of this sleeve at www.yazoo.co.uk/altontowers
- This voucher entitles the holder to one free entry per full paying adult from 20/03/2021 to 31/10/2022 at Alton Towers Theme Park or
- Thorpe Park Resort. Only one free entry per entry voucher. The voucher can only be used once and cannot be used with any other promotion or discount, nor with any existing reservation made or ticket booked online, via an App or by phone. Offer is not valid at any secondary ticketed events/Fright Nights/hotel events/concerts/Dungeon/Xmas events/Fireworks events at Alton Towers Resort or Thorpe Park Resort during the promotional period. This voucher can be used if presented and surrendered in person at Alton Towers Theme Park or Thorpe Park Resort. Alternatively you can pre-book online following the instructions below. The Voucher and Code have no cash value. Sale prohibited. Exclusions apply - full terms and conditions, enquiry and attraction details at www.yazoo.co.uk/altontowers
- Yazoo is a brand of FrieslandCampina nourishing by nature®
- I'm jaffa-licious
- Source of calcium and vitamin B2
- I'm High in Protein and Have All the Goodness of Milk!
- No artificial sweeteners or colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400ML
- High in Protein
Information
Ingredients
Semi Skimmed Milk, Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (1%), Stabilisers: Cellulose, Cellulose Gum and Carrageenan, Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Best Before: See capOnce opened, treat as fresh milk and Keep Refrigerated.
Preparation and Usage
- Best Served Chilled
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Name and address
- FrieslandCampina,
- Horsham,
- RH12 1JF,
- UK.
- Stationsplein 4,
- 3818 LE Amersfoort,
Return to
- FrieslandCampina,
- Horsham,
- RH12 1JF,
- UK.
Net Contents
400ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 200ml
|RI%
|Energy
|263kJ/
|526kJ/
|-
|62kcal
|124kcal
|(6%*)
|Fat
|1.4g
|2.8g
|(4%*)
|- of which saturates
|0.9g
|1.8g
|(9%*)
|Carbohydrate
|8.8g
|17.6g
|(7%*)
|- of which sugars
|8.6g
|17.2g
|(19%*)
|Protein
|3.2g
|6.4g
|(13%*)
|Salt
|0.12g
|0.24g
|(4%*)
|Calcium
|105mg
|210mg
|(26%*)
|Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)
|0.1mg
|0.2mg
|(15%*)
|*RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
|Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
