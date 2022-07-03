Tassimo Lor Latte Macchiato Caramel Coffee X7 237.3G

Costly
Price has increased dramatically, also less pods now in a pack. We’ve now switched to a milk frother and caramel syrup to make our own. Much cheaper.
I buy this regularly and I do like it. However th
I buy this regularly and I do like it. However the price has gone up so much it is now prohibitive. Will only buy occasionally now.
Use this regular. Good taste and a good freshing d
Use this regular. Good taste and a good freshing drink
Absolutely love them
Absolutely love them
Great taste
Great taste and good quality. It’s my daily treat.
LESS PODS, SAME PRICE :o(
Same price, less pods. Not a very good deal anymore :o(