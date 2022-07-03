We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tassimo Lor Latte Macchiato Caramel Coffee X7 237.3G

3.7(6)Write a review
image 1 of Tassimo Lor Latte Macchiato Caramel Coffee X7 237.3G
£4.80
£2.02/100g

280 ml

Energy
329kJ
79kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 118kJ/

Product Description

  • Discs Roast and Ground Coffee and 7 T Discs Concentrated Ultra Filtered Cream Preparation with Sugar and Caramel Flavour for Coffee Based Drink.
  • Discover more at tassimo.com
  • Treat yourself with this delicious macchiato. Sweetened with caramel flavour and topped with a velvety layer of creamy foam.
  • Immerse your senses in the vibrant world of flavours and aromas of L'OR espresso. L'OR is driven by a passion to create the ultimate pleasure in coffee and partnered with Tassimo to create coffee with details that intrigue, depth and elegance.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Want a creamy latte, a tasty cappuccino or uplifting Americano? Just load a pod into your Tassimo machine, press start and Tassimo's Intellibrew system will automatically create the perfect drink, every time. Deliciously easy! Your coffee shop favourites at the touch of a button.

  • Caramel Flavour
  • L'OR Latte Macchiato
  • Coffee Capsules X7
  • Pack size: 237.3G

Information

Ingredients

Cream (from Milk)(29%), Sugar (28%), Roast and Ground Coffee (22%), Water, Milk Protein Concentrate, Milk Minerals, Salt, Thickener (E414), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (E331)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Protect from light.

Preparation and Usage

  • Treat yourself with this delicious macchiato sweetened with caramel flavour and topped with a velvety layer of creamy foam

Name and address

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
  • Oosterdoksstraat 80,
  • 1011 DK Amsterdam,
  • The Netherlands.
  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts GB Ltd,
  • Hurley,

Return to

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts GB Ltd,
  • Hurley,
  • SL6 6RJ.
  • UK 0800 032 88 33
  • IE 1800 454 501
  • tassimo.com

Net Contents

7 x 7.4g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 ml**280 ml**280 ml/%*
Energy118kJ/329kJ/
-28kcal79kcal4%
Fat1.4g3.8g5%
of which saturates1.0g2.8g13%
Carbohydrate3.6g10.1g4%
of which sugars3.6g10.1g11%
Fibre0.1g0.3g-
Protein0.3g0.7g1%
Salt0.14g0.38g6%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ /2000 kcal)---
**Ready to consume---
View all Coffee Pods & Machines

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Costly

1 stars

Price has increased dramatically, also less pods now in a pack. We’ve now switched to a milk frother and caramel syrup to make our own. Much cheaper.

I buy this regularly and I do like it. However th

4 stars

I buy this regularly and I do like it. However the price has gone up so much it is now prohibitive. Will only buy occasionally now.

Use this regular. Good taste and a good freshing d

5 stars

Use this regular. Good taste and a good freshing drink

Absolutely love them

5 stars

Absolutely love them

Great taste

5 stars

Great taste and good quality. It’s my daily treat.

LESS PODS, SAME PRICE :o(

2 stars

Same price, less pods. Not a very good deal anymore :o(

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here