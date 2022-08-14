We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Zoflora Linen Fresh Concentrated Disinfectant 500Ml

£4.80

£9.60/litre

Zoflora Linen Fresh Concentrated Disinfectant 500MlTested to EN 14476:2013+A2:2019, EN 1276:2009, EN 13697:2015 and EN 13623:2010.Visit zoflora.co.uk for further details.For Tips, Help & AdviceVisit zoflora.co.uk
Linen FreshA crisp, refreshing blend that captures the outdoor freshness of light breezes over clean linen and brings it into your home.What it DoesKills 99.9% of viruses & bacteriaFragrances your home for up to 24 hoursDissolves & lifts the perfumeCleans light soiling & shines3 in 1 ActionKills 99.9% Viruses & Bacteria including Coronavirus (Inc. the Covid-19 virus), Human Herpes Virus, Influenza - Type A (H1N1), Respiratory Syncytial virus (RSV), Rotavirus, E.coli, MRSA, Salmonella.Eliminates OdoursEffective against common household smells including bins, drains, pet odours etc.24 Hour Fragrance Developed by perfumers for a beautifully fragrant home.
Zoflora is a registered trademark and is not made for anyone else
Eliminates OdoursKills 99.9% Viruses & Bacteria24 Hour FragranceA Little Goes a Long WaySuitable for Use in Homes with Pets
Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Benzalkonium Chloride, Perfume, Alcohol, Surfactant

Produce of

UK Made

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to UseUse Zoflora diluted 1 in 40 with water. 1 capful (10ml) will make 400ml, and this 500ml bottle makes over 20 litres of full strength disinfectant.Zoflora becomes non-flammable when diluted as recommended.Disinfecting Hard Surfaces:Zoflora can be diluted in bowls, sinks and buckets for general disinfection using a cloth, sponge or mop.Pet Areas:When correctly diluted as above, Zoflora may be used where most pets are kept. Do not allow pets to lick or walk on wet treated surfaces. Keep off until dry. Not suitable for use in vivaria or aquariums.Use as a Spray:Add 2 capfuls of Zoflora to a clean 800ml trigger bottle and top up with water for a handy, ready to use disinfectant spray.Undiluted:Zoflora can be used undiluted in ceramic and metal sinks, as well as down drains and toilet bowls.Where to UseKitchens, Hard Floors & Tiles, Dishcloths & Sponges, Bathrooms, Potties, Drains & Plugholes, Hard Surface Pet AreasFor Effective Disinfection- Surfaces should be free from heavy soiling before use.- Allow diluted Zoflora to remain in contact with surfaces for 1 minute to kill 99.9% of bacteria, and 5 minutes to kill 99.9% of viruses.- If storing diluted Zoflora (e.g. in a trigger spray bottle), use within 2 weeks.

