Wunda Unsweetened Plant Based Milk Alternative 950Ml

- Energy111kJ 27kcal1%
- Fat1.4g2%
- Saturates0.1g<1%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.14g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 111kJ /
Product Description
- Pea Protein Drink with Vitamins and Calcium. UHT.
- Buying this carton helps you care for the world's forests.
- Wunda® should be consumed as part of a balanced and varied diet and can be introduced from 6 years of age.
- Plant based diets are good for the planet**
- But even good can be improved that's why this product is carbon neutral because reducing & offsetting all our emissions makes the planet & our product Wunda® - ful scan the QR code or check mywunda.com to get a closer look at all we do
- **Plant based diets represent a major opportunity to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
- Carbon Trust
- Carbon Neutral
- Powered by Pea Protein*
- *Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C014047
- Tetra Pak®, Protects What's Good
- Tetra Pak®, Tetra Brik® Aseptic
- High in Fibre and Calcium
- Source of Vitamins D, B2, B12
- Gluten and Sugar Free
- Low in Fat
- Plant Based, Not Milk
- I Am Carbon Neutral
- Epic in Everything
- High in Protein
- Free from Dairy, Lactose, Soya and Nuts
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 950ML
- Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass
- High in Fibre and Calcium
- Source of Vitamins D, B2, B12
- Low in Fat
- High in Protein
Information
Ingredients
Water, Pea Protein (2.6%), Chicory Root Fibre, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Phosphates), Natural Flavourings, Tricalcium Phosphate, Vitamins (D, B2, B12), Stabiliser: Carrageenan
Allergy Information
- Free From: Nuts, Soya
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days, do not freeze.Best Before End: See top of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Can be used hot or cold.
- Shake Me Well
- Wunda® - Fully Versatille
- In a glass on it's own
- Fluffy pancakes
- Smoothies
- Frothy coffee
- A cup of tea
- Cereal
Name and address
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Wunda Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
- Send Us a Signal:
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Wunda Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- City West,
- Dublin 24,
- Ireland.
- Freephone UK: 0800 464 3430
- ROI: 1800 852 462
Net Contents
950ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100mL
|Energy
|111kJ /
|-
|27kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|of which: saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|of which: sugars
|0g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|Protein
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.14g
|Vitamin D
|0.75µg (15%***)
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.21mg (15%***)
|Vitamin B12
|0.38µg (15%***)
|Calcium
|122mg (15%***)
|***Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.