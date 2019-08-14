Ben's Original Smokey Bbq Microwave Rice 250G

Mildly Mexican.
Bought this new variety to compliment my dinner plate, but I was ultimately disappointed. It lacked the real smokey 'umph' I was expecting. In my opinion, the BBQ taste really needs to be stronger and tickle the palette more, especially for the superior price that Uncle Ben's ask over other brands of rice on the shelves, including Tesco's own. But then again, Tesco don't offer a BBQ flavour ( yet? ) and that's why I tried it. But I won't again as it is too mild to make an impact on your plate.