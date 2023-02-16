We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Ms Mollys Chocolate Sponge Mix 300G

4.6(8)Write a review
Ms Mollys Chocolate Sponge Mix 300G
£0.60
£2.00/kg

1/6 of a cake

Energy
791kJ
187kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
2.8g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
15.6g

high

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.49g

medium

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1236kJ / 293kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge mix.
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (9%), Raising Agents (Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dextrose, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking time 20-25 minutes

    Serves: 6

    Method: Oven

    You will need:1 medium egg; 115ml (8 tbsp) water,  2 x 20cm (8 inch) greased and lined round cake tins.

    Method:

    1. Pre-heat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C /Gas 6.

    2. Empty the sponge mix into a large mixing bowl and add the egg and water.

    3. Mix with an electric whisk for 2 minutes until smooth.

    4. Divide the mixture equally into the tins and bake in the centre of the oven for 20-25 minutes until well risen and golden brown.

    5. Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the tins for 5 minutes before turning out onto a cooling rack.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Sachet. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a cake (64g)
Energy1236kJ / 293kcal791kJ / 187kcal
Fat4.4g2.8g
Saturates1.6g1.0g
Carbohydrate55.0g35.2g
Sugars24.3g15.6g
Fibre3.2g2.0g
Protein6.5g4.2g
Salt0.76g0.49g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--
View all Ready Made Mixes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

8 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Should be sold with a drink.

3 stars

I followed the instructions and the cake turned out really dry, even the birds were not impressed as it’s still lying in the garden.

Good value

5 stars

For the money really nice for cup cakes. Full of chocolate flavours Would definitely recommend

Cheap cake, quality taste!

5 stars

Fluffy cake, for a really good price. Very easy to make and bake .Lovely with chocolate custard!

For the price it’s actually really good Only downs

4 stars

For the price it’s actually really good Only downside is it’s a bit chewy but I’d expect that considering it is cheap Does tastes really good

Perfect sponge

5 stars

Good price, easy to follow instructions and easy to do with a young child. Tasted very nice and light and fluffy.

Great value and very tasty

5 stars

Really nice chocolately taste, we made cupcakes with ogg egg replacement and they were really lovely and moist

GREAT PRICE,GREAT FOR BIG KIDS.

5 stars

great price,Sunday cakes with the children,

Buy it!

5 stars

Great price and taste Made a light fluffy sponge

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here