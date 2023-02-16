Ms Mollys Chocolate Sponge Mix 300G

Should be sold with a drink.
I followed the instructions and the cake turned out really dry, even the birds were not impressed as it’s still lying in the garden.
Good value
For the money really nice for cup cakes. Full of chocolate flavours Would definitely recommend
Cheap cake, quality taste!
Fluffy cake, for a really good price. Very easy to make and bake .Lovely with chocolate custard!
For the price it’s actually really good Only downside is it’s a bit chewy but I’d expect that considering it is cheap Does tastes really good
Perfect sponge
Good price, easy to follow instructions and easy to do with a young child. Tasted very nice and light and fluffy.
Great value and very tasty
Really nice chocolately taste, we made cupcakes with ogg egg replacement and they were really lovely and moist
GREAT PRICE,GREAT FOR BIG KIDS.
great price,Sunday cakes with the children,
Buy it!
Great price and taste Made a light fluffy sponge