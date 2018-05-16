Pizza Express Pizza Dough 400G

- Energy1786kJ 422kcal21%
- Fat5.6g8%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars6.7g7%
- Salt2.35g39%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1054kJ
Product Description
- Pizza dough made with extra virgin olive oil
- Our Pizzaiolos have been pioneers in crafting the perfect recipes since 1965, now it's your turn to get creative with our PizzaExpress pizza dough.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Roll, top cook, enjoy
- Makes 2 pizzas
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Ethanol, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (2%), Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphates, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Diphosphates), Sugar, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Deactivated Yeast
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C, once opened use immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Cook it the PizzaExpress Way
1. Preheat oven 220°/Fan 200°C/Gas 7), remove pizza dough from packaging & use immediately.
2. Dust work with flour, cut dough into 2 pieces & reshape into balls. Leave for 15 minutes. Press fingers on the middle of the dough to flatten it until is twice as wide. Turn the dough over & repeat, until it measures about 24cm in diameter.
Repeat with other dough ball.
3. Place the dough on baking paper on a baking tray, top your pizzas and cook on the top shelf of the oven for 9-19 mins. You'll know they're done when the toppings are golden brown & the base is crispy. These cooking instructions are a guide only, check product is piping hot before serving.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
If there's any leftover, please don't reheat them, they're nicer cold. Enjoy!
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- PizzaExpress,
- Hunton House,
- Highbridge Estate,
- Oxford Road,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1LX.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- We'd love to hear your feedback on this pizza dough so we can make it the best it can be. You can contact us through our website at www.pizzaexpress.com or by writing to
- PizzaExpress,
- Hunton House,
- Highbridge Estate,
- Oxford Road,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1LX.
- If your feedback is about this product, please let us know the Use By date, the code underneath the barcode and where you bought it.
- EU Registered Address:
- 38 Main Street,
- Swords,
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as cooked
|Per 1/2 Pack as cooked
|Energy
|1054kJ
|1786kJ
|-
|249kcal
|422kcal
|Protein
|7.0g
|11.9g
|Fat
|3.3g
|5.6g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrates
|46.8g
|79.2g
|of which sugars
|3.9g
|6.7g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|3.9g
|Sodium
|0.56g
|0.94g
|Salt
|1.39g
|2.35g
|This pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021