Pizza Express Pizza Dough 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
£ 2.00
£0.50/100g
Per 1/2 Pack (oven cooked)
  • Energy1786kJ 422kcal
    21%
  • Fat5.6g
    8%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars6.7g
    7%
  • Salt2.35g
    39%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1054kJ

Product Description

  • Pizza dough made with extra virgin olive oil
  • Our Pizzaiolos have been pioneers in crafting the perfect recipes since 1965, now it's your turn to get creative with our PizzaExpress pizza dough.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Roll, top cook, enjoy
  • Makes 2 pizzas
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Ethanol, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (2%), Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphates, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Diphosphates), Sugar, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Deactivated Yeast

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C, once opened use immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Cook it the PizzaExpress Way
1. Preheat oven 220°/Fan 200°C/Gas 7), remove pizza dough from packaging & use immediately.
2. Dust work with flour, cut dough into 2 pieces & reshape into balls. Leave for 15 minutes. Press fingers on the middle of the dough to flatten it until is twice as wide. Turn the dough over & repeat, until it measures about 24cm in diameter.
Repeat with other dough ball.
3. Place the dough on baking paper on a baking tray, top your pizzas and cook on the top shelf of the oven for 9-19 mins. You'll know they're done when the toppings are golden brown & the base is crispy. These cooking instructions are a guide only, check product is piping hot before serving.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
If there's any leftover, please don't reheat them, they're nicer cold. Enjoy!

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • PizzaExpress,
  • Hunton House,
  • Highbridge Estate,
  • Oxford Road,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1LX.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • We'd love to hear your feedback on this pizza dough so we can make it the best it can be. You can contact us through our website at www.pizzaexpress.com or by writing to
  • PizzaExpress,
  • Hunton House,
  • Highbridge Estate,
  • Oxford Road,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1LX.
  • If your feedback is about this product, please let us know the Use By date, the code underneath the barcode and where you bought it.
  • EU Registered Address:
  • 38 Main Street,
  • Swords,

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as cookedPer 1/2 Pack as cooked
Energy1054kJ1786kJ
-249kcal422kcal
Protein7.0g11.9g
Fat3.3g5.6g
of which saturates0.5g0.9g
Carbohydrates46.8g79.2g
of which sugars3.9g6.7g
Fibre2.3g3.9g
Sodium0.56g0.94g
Salt1.39g2.35g
This pack contains 2 servings--

