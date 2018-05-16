Skittles & Friends Christmas Selection Box 150.5G

Product Description
- Milky Way -Milk chocolate (38%) with a lightly whipped centre (62%). Mars - Milk chocolate (36%) with soft nougat (34%) and caramel centre (29%). Skittles Fruits - Chewy candies in a crisp sugar shell with fruit flavours. Skittles Sours - Chewy candies in a crisp sugar shell with sour fruit flavours. Skittles Darkside - Chewy candies in a crisp sugar shell with fruit flavours.
- Unwrap the Rainbow, Taste the Rainbow®
- Milky Way
- Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 15.5g
- Mars
- Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 18g
- Skittles Fruits and Skittles Darkside
- Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 18g
- Skittles Sours
- Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 45g
- Skittles Fruits, Skittle Sours and Skittles Darkside
- Product may contain an uneven mix of flavours.
- With Cardboard Tray
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150.5G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Hazelnuts, Peanuts
Storage
Keep cool and dry.
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd.,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- Contact us: https://ire.mars.com
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
150.5g ℮
- Mars
- Milky Way
- Skittles Fruits
- Skittles Sours
- Skittles Darkside
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Barley Malt Extract, Milk Fat, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Palm Fat, Milk Protein, Starch, Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 18g (%*)
|Energy
|1868kJ
|336kJ (4%)
|-
|444kcal
|80kcal (4%)
|Fat
|16g
|2.9g (4%)
|of which saturates
|7.7g
|1.4g (7%)
|Carbohydrate
|71g
|13g(5%)
|of which sugars
|62g
|11g (12%)
|Protein
|3.9g
|0.7g (1%)
|Salt
|0.43g
|0.08g (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Portion per pack: 1, Portion size: 18g
|-
|-
- Mars
- Milky Way
- Skittles Fruits
- Skittles Sours
- Skittles Darkside
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Acid (Citric Acid), Dextrin, Maltodextrin, Modified Starch, Flavourings, Colours (E163, E162, E170, E100, E132, E160a, E133), Acidity Regulator (E331), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Concentrates (Sweet Potato, Radish)
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 45g (%*)
|Energy
|1681kJ
|756kJ (9%)
|-
|396kcal
|178kcal (9%)
|Fat
|4.0g
|1.8g (3%)
|of which saturates
|2.3g
|1.0g (5%)
|Carbohydrate
|88g
|40g (15%)
|of which sugars
|73g
|33g (37%)
|Protein
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Salt
|0.02g
|<0.01g (<1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Portion per pack: 1, Portion size: 45g
|-
|-
- Mars
- Milky Way
- Skittles Fruits
- Skittles Sours
- Skittles Darkside
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Dextrin, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Modified Starch, Colours (E162, E163, E170, E160a, E100, E132, E133), Acidity Regulator (E331), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 18g (%*)
|Energy
|1683kJ
|303kJ (4%)
|-
|397kcal
|71kcal (4%)
|Fat
|4.2g
|0.8g (1%)
|of which saturates
|2.3g
|0.4g (2%)
|Carbohydrate
|89g
|16g (6%)
|of which sugars
|74g
|13g (14%)
|Protein
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Salt
|0.02g
|<0.01g (<1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Portion per pack: 2, Portion size: 18g
|-
|-
- Mars
- Milky Way
- Skittles Fruits
- Skittles Sours
- Skittles Darkside
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Acid (Citric Acid), Dextrin, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Modified Starch, Colours (E162, E163, E170, E132, E100, E160a, E133), Acidity Regulator (E331), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Concentrates (Sweet Potato, Radish), Emulsifier (Lecithin)
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 18g (%*)
|Energy
|1674kJ
|301kJ (4%)
|-
|395kcal
|71kcal (4%)
|Fat
|4.2g
|0.8g (1%)
|of which saturates
|2.4g
|0.4g (2%)
|Carbohydrate
|89g
|16g (6%)
|of which sugars
|74g
|13g (14%)
|Protein
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Salt
|0.02g
|<0.01g (<%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Portion per pack: 2, Portion size: 18g
|-
|-
- Mars
- Milky Way
- Skittles Fruits
- Skittles Sours
- Skittles Darkside
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Palm Fat, Milk Protein, Starch, Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 15.5g (%*)
|Energy
|1865kJ
|289kJ (3%)
|-
|443kcal
|69kcal (3%)
|Fat
|15g
|2.3g (3%)
|of which saturates
|7.2g
|1.1g (6%)
|Carbohydrate
|73g
|11g (4%)
|of which sugars
|66g
|10g (11%)
|Protein
|3.3g
|0.5g (1%)
|Salt
|0.53g
|0.08g (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Portion per pack: 1, Portion size: 15.5g
|-
|-
