Frugo Wild Punch Watermelon Strawberry Energy 330Ml

love it
tastes so nice
Water, Apple Juice from Concentrated Apple Juice (20 %), Carbon Dioxide, Acid: Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrates, Strawberry Juice from Concentrated Strawberry Juice (0, 1 %), Natural Caffeine (0, 03 %), Mate Leaves Extract (0, 03 %), Colouring Concentrate from Carrot, Colour: Allure Red AC (may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children), Flavourings, Natural Watermelon Flavouring, Natural Lime Flavouring with Other Natural Flavourings, Sweeteners: Acesulfame K, Aspartame, Vitamins: Niacin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12
Best before: for the date and batch number see the bottom. Keep in a dry and cool place. Do not freeze.
Manufactured in Poland
330ml
|Typical Values
|in 100 ml
|Energy
|43 kJ / 10 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|2,1 g
|of which sugars
|2,1 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0,09 g
|Niacin
|2,4 mg (15 %**)
|Vitamin B6
|0,21 mg (18 % **)
|Vitamin B12
|0,38 µg (15 % **)
|** Nutrient Reference Values
|-
Contains a source of phenylalanine. High caffeine content. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women (32 mg/100 ml).
