Frugo Wild Punch Watermelon Strawberry Energy 330Ml

£0.70
£0.21/100ml

Product Description

  • Watermelon - strawberry flavoured carbonated energy drink with addition of vitamins (niacin, vitamin B6, vitamin B12).
  • 20% Juices*
  • * Juices from concentrated fruit juices.
  • FoodCare™...because we care
  • Possible sediment is a natural phenomenon.
  • Pasteurized
  • Made from concentrated fruit juice (fruit juice content: min. 20%)
  • Contains sweeteners
  • Fruits + Natural Caffeine
  • Natural Caffeine & Yerba Mate
  • No Added Sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 330ML
  • No Added Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice from Concentrated Apple Juice (20 %), Carbon Dioxide, Acid: Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrates, Strawberry Juice from Concentrated Strawberry Juice (0, 1 %), Natural Caffeine (0, 03 %), Mate Leaves Extract (0, 03 %), Colouring Concentrate from Carrot, Colour: Allure Red AC (may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children), Flavourings, Natural Watermelon Flavouring, Natural Lime Flavouring with Other Natural Flavourings, Sweeteners: Acesulfame K, Aspartame, Vitamins: Niacin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12

Storage

Best before: for the date and batch number see the bottom. Keep in a dry and cool place. Do not freeze.

Produce of

Manufactured in Poland

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contains a source of phenylalanine. High caffeine content. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women (32 mg/100 ml).

Name and address

  • FoodCare Sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Spokojna 4,
  • 32-080 Zabierzów.

Return to

  • FoodCare Sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Spokojna 4,
  • 32-080 Zabierzow.

Net Contents

330ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesin 100 ml
Energy43 kJ / 10 kcal
Fat0 g
of which saturates0 g
Carbohydrate2,1 g
of which sugars2,1 g
Protein0 g
Salt0,09 g
Niacin2,4 mg (15 %**)
Vitamin B60,21 mg (18 % **)
Vitamin B120,38 µg (15 % **)
** Nutrient Reference Values-

Safety information

Contains a source of phenylalanine. High caffeine content. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women (32 mg/100 ml).

love it

5 stars

tastes so nice

