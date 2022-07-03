We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bol Roasted Butternut Squash & Chilli Power Soup 600G

4.8(8)Write a review
£ 2.95
£0.49/100g

Plant powered. Each 300g serving provides:

Energy
549kJ
132kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
3.9g

low

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.1g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
1.11g

medium

19%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Butternut Squash & Chilli Soup with sweet potato and turmeric.
  • Eat as part of a balanced diet & healthy lifestyle.
  • How hungry are you? If you’re in the market for a light lunch, we recommend half the jar. (132 kcal)
  • Need a serious refuel? Enjoy the whole jar and get the ultimate boost. (264 kcal)
  • Like most people I grew up being told to eat more veg. It turns out my Mum was right. Plant based foods not only taste amazing but are better for our wellbeing and kinder to the planet.
  • Our mission is simple: we want to make it easy for everyone to enjoy eating more plants. No preaching, no judgement, just plants made delicious.
  • Paul, Founder
  • Certified B Corporation - BOL is now proudly a certified B corp company. Which means we believe in using business as a force for good. To find out more visit bolfoods.com
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • 100% Plant Powered
  • 4 of your 5-a-day
  • 10g source of protein
  • 6g source of fibre
  • 132 kcal per serving
  • Eat plant love life
  • Dairy & Gluten Free
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 600G
  • High in Vitamin A which supports the normal function of the immune system
  • Source of protein
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Water, Butternut Squash (26%), Carrots, Vegetable Stock (Water, Carrots, White Onions, Salt, Leeks, Red Onions, Garlic, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Spring Onions, Fennel, Coriander, Bay Leaf Infusion (Water, Bay Leaf), Black Pepper, White Pepper), Coconut Cream, Sweet Potato (5%), White Onions, Lentils, Cannellini Beans, Mango Puree, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger, Sunflower Seeds, Cornflour, Salt, Coriander, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Red Chilli Flakes

Storage

Keep chilled (0-5ºC).Use by: see lid. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, eat within 24 hours. Best enjoyed fresh, if freezing do so immediately and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly and stir well before heating. Do not reheat.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Unscrew the Lid
Place lid loosely on jar, leaving a venting gap. Place jar in the microwave
Heat for 3 mins, stir. Heat 800W for further 2 mins (or 11/2 mins on 900W). Careful, jar will be Hot
Remove from microwave using a tea towel / oven hot gloves. Stir and leave with lid off to cool for 2 mins
Enjoy straight from jar or pour into bowls

Hob
Instructions: Pour soup into a saucepan & stir on a low/med heat for 6-8 mins until hot. Pour back into the jar or pour into bowls. When you've finished please re-use your jar

Produce of

Made in small batches in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before opening

Number of uses

2 Servings

Name and address

  • BOL,
  • The Veg Pad,
  • 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
  • London,
  • W2 6LG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • BOL,
  • The Veg Pad,
  • 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
  • London,
  • W2 6LG,
  • UK.
  • BOL Foods,
  • 51 Bracken Rd,
  • D18 CV48,
  • Dublin,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 300gRI*per 300g
Energy kJ1835497%
Energy kcal441327%
Fat1.33.96%
of which saturates0.41.26%
Carbohydrate5.817.47%
of which sugars2.78.19%
Fibre1.23.5
Protein1.75.110%
Salt0.371.1119%
Vitamin A**561µg1683µg210%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**This BOL is high in Vitamin A wich supports the normal function of the immune system---
Good quality rich satisfying soup

5 stars

Good quality rich satisfying soup

Variable chilli

3 stars

I’ve had this once before and enjoyed it, so ordered it again but this time there was so much chilli in it that I couldn’t taste anything else. I don’t mind a bit of a kick as in the first time I had it but this second batch was far too hot for me. Maybe I was just unlucky but would be hesitant to order this again due to the inconsistency.

Tasty

5 stars

Mine and my family’s favourite flavour. Literally perfect

Gorgeous

5 stars

Hands down one of the best soups I've tasted in a long time

Perfect soup if you're feeling under the weather

5 stars

Beautiful flavours and so creamy and smooth.

Tastes homemade

5 stars

Tastes homemade - so fresh. Such a nice winter flavour. I have this with lots of bread and a bit of chilli oil.

This soup was delicious. It was full of flavour an

5 stars

This soup was delicious. It was full of flavour and one jar served two people for a substantial lunch.

The best soup

5 stars

I often make butternut + chilli soup at home but this honesty beats it. My favourite soup ever its so creamy and delicious

