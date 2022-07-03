Bol Roasted Butternut Squash & Chilli Power Soup 600G

Good quality rich satisfying soup
Variable chilli
I’ve had this once before and enjoyed it, so ordered it again but this time there was so much chilli in it that I couldn’t taste anything else. I don’t mind a bit of a kick as in the first time I had it but this second batch was far too hot for me. Maybe I was just unlucky but would be hesitant to order this again due to the inconsistency.
Tasty
Mine and my family’s favourite flavour. Literally perfect
Gorgeous
Hands down one of the best soups I've tasted in a long time
Perfect soup if you're feeling under the weather
Beautiful flavours and so creamy and smooth.
Tastes homemade
Tastes homemade - so fresh. Such a nice winter flavour. I have this with lots of bread and a bit of chilli oil.
This soup was delicious. It was full of flavour and one jar served two people for a substantial lunch.
The best soup
I often make butternut + chilli soup at home but this honesty beats it. My favourite soup ever its so creamy and delicious