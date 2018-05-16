Bol Posh Noodles Sweet & Sticky Teriyaki Udon 360G

- Energy1652kJ 391kcal20%
- Fat6.8g10%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars19.8g22%
- Salt1.65g28%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Product Description
- A rich teriyaki sauce with udon noodles, edamame & black beans, baby corn, carrot, leafy greens and pak choi
- Oodles of noodles, freshness and flavour. Eat Plants, Slurp Noodles.
- Slurp down one of these delicious miso-glazed udon noodles and you are instantly transported to the back streets of Kyoto. Coated in our rich teriyaki-hoisin sauce, these posh noodles balance savoury salty and sweet tastes with deep umami undertones, topped off with fresh pak choi, crunchy baby corn and melt-in-the-mouth black beans. Low in fat and saturated fat, it is both healthy and indulgent, making it the perfect vegan ready meal.
- Since 2015, we've been focusing on how we can make plant powered food easy to enjoy when you are short on time. Just tasty food that will make you feel great on every level and won't cost the earth - planet or penny wise.
- No preaching. No judgement. And nothing artificial. Just plants, made delicious.
- Eat plants, love life.
- Paul, Founder
- Find out more www.bolfoods.com
- Proud to be a B-Corp®
- Certified B Corporation - BOL is now proudly a certified B Corp company. Which means we believe in using business as a force for good. To find out more visit bolfoods.com
- SOURCE OF PROTEIN - Great for maintaining healthy muscles and tissue fibre
- QUICK & EASY - An indulgent and delicious meal ready in 3 minutes
- VEGAN FRIENDLY - Suitable for those following a vegetarian or vegan diet or trying to minimise their meat intake
- LOW IN FAT & SATURATED FAT - Indulgent, tasty and healthy
- 100% recyclable packaging
- Pack size: 360G
- Source of protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass
Information
Ingredients
Udon Noodles (35%) (Wheat Flour, Water), Water, Baby Corn (8%), Hoisin Sauce (5%) (Water, Sugar, Yellow Bean Sauce (Soya Beans, Water, Salt, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar), Barley Malt Vinegar, Cornflour, Tomato Paste, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Onion Powder, Barley Malt Extract (Water, Barley Malt Extract), Cayenne Pepper, Five Spice (Aniseed, Cinnamon, Fennel, Black Pepper, Cloves, Garlic Powder, Ginger, Onion Powder), Edamame Beans (Soya) (5%), Leafy Greens (5%), Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol, Vinegar), Black Turtle Beans (2%), Carrots (2%), Pak Choi (2%), Brown Sugar, White Miso Glaze (White Miso Paste (Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt, Alcohol), Rice Vinegar, Mirin (Glutinous Rice, Water, Alcohol, Rice), Sugar, Ginger Purée), Rice Vinegar
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep chilled (0-5°C).Once opened, eat within 24 hours. For use by date see top of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: How to cook perfect posh noodles
Hob
Instructions: On the hob in 6-8 mins:
Pour into a saucepan with 2 tbsp water
Stir whilst on a low/med heat for 6-8 mins until hot
Pour into a bowl. Please re-use pot
Produce of
Made in the UK in small batches
Preparation and Usage
- Then jazz it up
- Drizzle of sesame oil
- A sprinkle of sesame seeds
- Chopped spring onions
Name and address
- BOL,
- The Veg Pad,
- 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
- London,
- W2 6LG,
- UK.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- BOL,
- The Veg Pad,
- 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
- London,
- W2 6LG,
- UK.
- Or
- BOL Foods,
- 51 Bracken Rd,
- D18 CV48,
- Dublin,
Net Contents
360g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per BOL
|RI* per BOL
|Energy kJ
|459
|1652
|20%
|Energy kcal
|109
|391
|20%
|Fat
|1.9g
|6.8g
|10%
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.7g
|4%
|Carbohydrate
|18.8g
|67.7g
|26%
|of which sugars
|5.5g
|19.8g
|22%
|Fibre
|1.6g
|5.9g
|-
|Protein**
|3.3g
|12.0g
|24%
|Salt
|0.46g
|1.65g
|28%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**This BOL is a source of protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass. Eat as part of a balanced diet & healthy lifestyle
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021