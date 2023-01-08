Herbal Essences Manuka Honey Deep Repair Hair Conditioner 275M

Herb/Ess B/Rnew Manuka Hon Dp Repair Cond 275m

Essences of life Manuka Honey shampoo & hair conditioner collection deeply penetrates to repair very damaged hair to smoothness and reveal its natural beauty. Hair is softer & smoother. At Herbal Essences we believe in the nurturing power of plants. We designed the Manuka Honey Shampoo & Conditioner collection to spark life back into your hair, your spirit and the planet. Our nurturing, indulging formulas are infused with pure plant essences and plant-based nutrients, and bottled into responsibly designed packaging. Reveal your best hair and let go for a little moment of joy while protecting the planet.

DEEP REPAIR HAIR CONDITIONER: deeply penetrates to repair very damaged hair to smoothness and reveal its natural beauty 2X MORE NOURISHMENT IN ONE USE. Feed your hair with plant-based nutrient & antioxidant PURE PLANT ESENCES: conditioner infused with pure Manuka Honey and Aloe 96% natural origin (92% purified water and 4% naturally derived ingredients), other 4% for a good usage experience RESPONSIBLE BEAUTY: certified by PETA Cruelty-free. No colourant. Safe for Coloured Hair NURTURED HAIR & PLANET: recyclable tube, help us recyle!

Pack size: 275ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Cetyl Alcohol, Oleic Acid, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Isopropyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Propylene Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Glycerin, Benzyl Salicylate, Histidine, Citric Acid, Hydroxycitronellal, Butylene Glycol, Honey Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Alcohol Denat., Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Ecklonia Radiata Extract

Net Contents

275ml ℮

Preparation and Usage