Al Fez Middle Eastern Za Atar Flatbreads 2 Pack

Product Description

  • Flatbreads with Za'atar Spices and Herbs.
  • For more recipes visit us online at... www.alfez.com
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Al'Fez North African & Middle Eastern
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Herby & savoury flavour, topped with coriander leaf
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Ground Sumac (1%), Sugar, Dried Coriander (0.5%), Spice Mix (0.5%) [Coriander, Thyme, Cumin, Garlic Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Oregano, Caraway, Marjoram, Sunflower Oil, Bay Leaf], Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Emulsifier (E472e)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts, Nuts, Milk, Soya, Mustard, Sesame and Celery. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For Best before see front of pack. Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 2 days. Suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Medium: 1 min

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For oven or grill method, preheat and sprinkle flatbreads lightly with water.
Oven: 3 min
180°C/Gas Mark 4
Medium (slice in half)

Preparation and Usage

  • Top with falafel & houmous
  • Dip into an aromatic tagine
  • Scoop into tzatziki
  • Share & Enjoy!
  • Baked to Perfection Middle Eastern Inspired Flatbreads with a herby & savoury flavour

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • AB Foods Polska Sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Przemysłowa 2,

Return to

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617

Net Contents

2 x Flatbreads

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1291kJ/306kcal
Fat7.1g
of which saturates1.1g
Carbohydrate50g
of which sugars4.0g
Fibre3.6g
Protein8.4g
Salt0.85g

