Al Fez Middle Eastern Za Atar Flatbreads 2 Pack

Product Description
- Flatbreads with Za'atar Spices and Herbs.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Al'Fez North African & Middle Eastern
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Herby & savoury flavour, topped with coriander leaf
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Ground Sumac (1%), Sugar, Dried Coriander (0.5%), Spice Mix (0.5%) [Coriander, Thyme, Cumin, Garlic Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Oregano, Caraway, Marjoram, Sunflower Oil, Bay Leaf], Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Emulsifier (E472e)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts, Nuts, Milk, Soya, Mustard, Sesame and Celery. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For Best before see front of pack. Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 2 days. Suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Grill
Instructions: Medium: 1 min
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For oven or grill method, preheat and sprinkle flatbreads lightly with water.
Oven: 3 min
180°C/Gas Mark 4
Medium (slice in half)
Preparation and Usage
- Top with falafel & houmous
- Dip into an aromatic tagine
- Scoop into tzatziki
- Share & Enjoy!
- Baked to Perfection Middle Eastern Inspired Flatbreads with a herby & savoury flavour
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
AB World Foods Ltd.
Leigh
WN7 5RS
UK.
- AB Foods Polska Sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Przemysłowa 2,
Net Contents
2 x Flatbreads
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1291kJ/306kcal
|Fat
|7.1g
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|50g
|of which sugars
|4.0g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|Protein
|8.4g
|Salt
|0.85g
