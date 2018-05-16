Fox's Salted Caramel Chocolatey Rounds 130G
- Energy354kJ 85kcal4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2115kJ/505kcal
Product Description
- Salted Caramel Flavoured Shortcake Biscuits Coated in Milk Chocolate
- At Fox's we understand that every biscuit needs to give you a little moment of pleasure.
- That's why we've used our expertise, developed since 1853, and high quality ingredients, like the generous rich chocolate in our Fox's Chocolatey to bake our fabulously tasty biscuits for you to enjoy.
- Fox's is a registered trade mark.
- Salted Caramel Flavoured Shortcake Biscuits Coated in Smooth Milk Chocolate
- Fabulous
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 130G
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (71%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin], Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Flavouring, Raising Agents: Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, place in an airtight container. For best before see side of pack.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
Approximately 8 servings per pack
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
- Fox's Biscuits,
- Wellington Street,
- Batley,
- West Yorkshire,
- WF17 5JE.
Return to
- We'd Love to Hear from You
- If you have any feedback simply contact us at:
- Freephone (UK) 0800 591 886 Mon-Fri 9am-4:30pm
- careline@foxs-biscuits.co.uk
- www.foxs-biscuits.co.uk
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2115kJ/505kcal
|Fat
|24g
|of which Saturates
|13.7g
|Carbohydrate
|66g
|of which Sugars
|47.5g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|Protein
|5.9g
|Salt
|0.34g
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.