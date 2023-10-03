We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Acnecide Face Wash Gel 50G

£10.00

£20.00/100g

Acnecide Face Wash Gel 50g
Acnecide Face Wash Spot Treatment is an effective wash off treatment for mild acne of the face.Contains the active ingredient benzoyl peroxide which effectively kills up to 95% of bacteria causing spots. In addition, it contains microsphere technology which helps absorb excess oil while releasing glycerine to hydrate the skin.Acnecide Face Wash is indicated for the treatment of mild acne. Contains 5% benzoyl peroxide. Always read the label.
Treatment of mild acne of the faceContains 5% Benzoyl PeroxideKills up to 95% of bacteria that cause spotsAbsorbs excess oilReleases glycerine to hydrate the skinWash on, wash off
Pack size: 50G

Ingredients

Contains: Hydrous Benzoyl Peroxide equivalent to Benzoyl Peroxide 5% w/w, Other ingredients are: Acrylates Copolymer, Glycerol, Carbomer 940, Sodium C14-C16 Olefin Sulfonate, Sodium Hydroxide (for pH adjustment), Purified Water

Net Contents

50g

Preparation and Usage

Do not use Acnecide Face Wash 5% if you: Have moderate acne with some inflamed red spots or pimples to severe acne, with large bumps, many inflamed spots or previous scarring from acne of the face.Have acne on other parts of your body such as shoulders, back or chest.Have an allergy to any of the ingredients displayed on this pack.In these cases please speak to your pharmacist for treatment advice.Acnecide Face Wash 5% is suitable if:You are over the age of 12 years.You have mild acne on the face.Mild acne appears as predominately blackheads and whiteheads and there are few or no spots and pimples and no inflamed spots.

Lower age limit

12 Years

