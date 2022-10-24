We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Funkin Nitro Cocktail Strawberry Daiquiri 200Ml

3.6(7)Write a review
£2.20
£11.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Nitrogen infused strawberry puree and lime juice mixed drink with rum.
  • Our Nitro Strawberry Daiquiri serves up all the vibrant flavour and velvety-smooth texture of a cocktail crafted at the bar. Made with premium strawberry purée, Rum and a splash of lime juice.
  • Contains alcohol.
  • 1 UK Unit per can
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Infused with nitrogen for a velvety texture and smooth head
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Infused with nitrogen for a velvety texture and smooth head

Alcohol Units

1

ABV

5% vol

Country

Netherlands

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before: See Base. Store cool and dry.

Produce of

Created in London. Made in the Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Chill, rotate, then crack open to infuse with nitrogen to create a silky, bar-quality cocktail you can enjoy straight from the can.
  • Or, for the full experience, serve up in a Coupe glass and garnish with a strawberry.
  • Rotate, open, pour hard, then wait 1 minute to watch the foam head form.

Name and address

  • Funkin Cocktails,
  • 122 Arlington Road,
  • London,
  • NW1 7HP.

Return to

  • Funkin Cocktails,
  • 122 Arlington Road,
  • London,
  • NW1 7HP.
  • funkincocktails.co.uk

Net Contents

200ml ℮

7 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Yuk, artificial taste, that I can’t quite describe

1 stars

Yuk, artificial taste, that I can’t quite describe, but leaves a horrible after taste, definitely do NOT recommend, now got cans left , as I bought them on 4 for the price of 3. Revolting, as are the other flavours!

Lovely product great colour also wonderful value f

5 stars

Lovely product great colour also wonderful value for money again a lovely product so glad I purchased it.

Great fresh summer drink

5 stars

Not one for quirky cocktails or alcopops myself but this tastes like fresh strawberries liquidised. If you love strawberries, you'll adore this. Its fresh with a kick. This could easily become a new favourite. It is so drinkable, you'll be needing 2 cans. Leaves you wanting more

Too sweet, won’t buy again.

2 stars

Too sweet, won’t buy again.

Delicious and authentic

5 stars

Wow, this has a really intense taste for a canned cocktail. I found it really authentic. Be warned that it is very sweet though.

Yummy

5 stars

Really love this and mix it with spiced rum & vodka for a punchy cocktail. So nice

Odd Taste

2 stars

This wasn't very nice. it had a really odd taste

