Funkin Nitro Cocktail Strawberry Daiquiri 200Ml

Yuk, artificial taste, that I can’t quite describe
Yuk, artificial taste, that I can’t quite describe, but leaves a horrible after taste, definitely do NOT recommend, now got cans left , as I bought them on 4 for the price of 3. Revolting, as are the other flavours!
Lovely product great colour also wonderful value f
Lovely product great colour also wonderful value for money again a lovely product so glad I purchased it.
Great fresh summer drink
Not one for quirky cocktails or alcopops myself but this tastes like fresh strawberries liquidised. If you love strawberries, you'll adore this. Its fresh with a kick. This could easily become a new favourite. It is so drinkable, you'll be needing 2 cans. Leaves you wanting more
Too sweet, won’t buy again.
Too sweet, won’t buy again.
Delicious and authentic
Wow, this has a really intense taste for a canned cocktail. I found it really authentic. Be warned that it is very sweet though.
Yummy
Really love this and mix it with spiced rum & vodka for a punchy cocktail. So nice
Odd Taste
This wasn't very nice. it had a really odd taste