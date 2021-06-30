Curiously Cinnamon Churros 360G
- Energy500kJ 118kcal6%
- Fat1.8g3%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars7.5g8%
- Salt0.30g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1668kJ
Product Description
- Fortified Toasted of Whole Wheat and Rice with Sugar and Cinnamon
- Authentic Reviews
- Your opinion matters. Leave us a review @nescr.uk/reviews
- Visit us at www.nestlecereals.co.uk
- It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
- Contains Whole Grain as our main ingredient and no artificial colours or flavours
- What is Whole Grain?
- Whole Grain is the complete grain. Unlike refined grain none of these 3 parts have been taken away.
- Core (only found in whole grain)
- Fibre rich bran layer
- Starchy centre
- Good to Know
- To produce 100g of this product we have used 42.4g of Whole Grain.
- Why not try...
- Curiously Cinnamon Crazily Cinnamon
- Bag - Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores Check - Locally Kerbside
- Don't Forget to Recycle
- Please recycle your box and bag, your bag can be recycled with carrier bags at large supermarkets.
- Nutritional Compass ®
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Whole grain no.1 ingredient
- Mmm...Super Crunchy
- Eat Your Way
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 360G
- A Source of Protein
Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Wheat Flour (42.4%), Rice Flour (32.6%), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Bulking Agent: Calcium Carbonate, Salt, Cinnamon, Antioxidant: Tocopherols, Colour: Carotene, Flavourings, Iron, Vitamin B3, B9, B6, B1, B2
Allergy Information
- May also contain Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a Cool, Dry Place
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items...
- 125ml of Milk
- A Glass of Water
- Fresh Fruit 1 of Your 5-a-day
- A Source of Protein
- What's the suggested Portion Size?
- Kids 25-30g
- Adults 30-45g
Number of uses
12 Servings in This Pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle with bags at larger stores Box. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Nestlé UK,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
Return to
- Tell Us What You Think:
- 00800 0789 0789 open 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday
- Nestlé UK,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- City West,
- Dublin 24.
- www.nestlecereals.co.uk
Net Contents
360g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g serving
|Reference Intake*
|%RI*
|Energy
|1668kJ
|500kJ
|8400kJ
|6%
|-
|395kcal
|118kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|5.8g
|1.8g
|70g
|3%
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|0.2g
|20g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|75.8g
|22.8g
|of which sugars
|24.8g
|7.5g
|90g
|8%
|Fibre
|4.8g
|1.4g
|Protein
|7.3g
|2.2g
|Salt
|1.00g
|0.30g
|6g
|5%
|Vitamins & Minerals:
|%RI*
|%RI*
|Thiamin
|1.1mg (98%)
|0.32mg (29%)
|Riboflavin B2
|1.4mg (99%)
|0.42mg (30%)
|Niacin
|16mg (99%)
|4.7mg (30%)
|Vitamin B6
|1.4mg (101%)
|0.43mg (30%)
|Folic Acid
|198µg (99%)
|59.4µg (30%)
|Iron
|8.4mg (60%)
|2.5mg (18%)
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021