Curiously Cinnamon Churros 360G

Curiously Cinnamon Churros 360G
£ 2.90
£0.81/100g
Clubcard Price
Per 30g serving
  • Energy500kJ 118kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.8g
    3%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars7.5g
    8%
  • Salt0.30g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1668kJ

Product Description

  • Fortified Toasted of Whole Wheat and Rice with Sugar and Cinnamon
  • Authentic Reviews
  • Your opinion matters. Leave us a review @nescr.uk/reviews
  • Visit us at www.nestlecereals.co.uk
  • It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  • Contains Whole Grain as our main ingredient and no artificial colours or flavours
  • What is Whole Grain?
  • Whole Grain is the complete grain. Unlike refined grain none of these 3 parts have been taken away.
  • Core (only found in whole grain)
  • Fibre rich bran layer
  • Starchy centre
  • Good to Know
  • To produce 100g of this product we have used 42.4g of Whole Grain.
  • Why not try...
  • Curiously Cinnamon Crazily Cinnamon
  • Bag - Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores Check - Locally Kerbside
  • Don't Forget to Recycle
  • Please recycle your box and bag, your bag can be recycled with carrier bags at large supermarkets.
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Whole grain no.1 ingredient
  • Mmm...Super Crunchy
  • Eat Your Way
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 360G
  • A Source of Protein

Information

Ingredients

Whole Grain Wheat Flour (42.4%), Rice Flour (32.6%), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Bulking Agent: Calcium Carbonate, Salt, Cinnamon, Antioxidant: Tocopherols, Colour: Carotene, Flavourings, Iron, Vitamin B3, B9, B6, B1, B2

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a Cool, Dry Place

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items...
  • 125ml of Milk
  • A Glass of Water
  • Fresh Fruit 1 of Your 5-a-day
  • A Source of Protein
  • What's the suggested Portion Size?
  • Kids 25-30g
  • Adults 30-45g

Number of uses

12 Servings in This Pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle with bags at larger stores Box. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,

Return to

  • Tell Us What You Think:
  • 00800 0789 0789 open 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday
  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,
  • Dublin 24.
  • www.nestlecereals.co.uk

Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g servingReference Intake*%RI*
Energy 1668kJ500kJ8400kJ6%
-395kcal118kcal2000kcal
Fat 5.8g1.8g70g3%
of which saturates 0.7g0.2g20g1%
Carbohydrate 75.8g22.8g
of which sugars 24.8g7.5g90g8%
Fibre 4.8g1.4g
Protein 7.3g2.2g
Salt 1.00g0.30g6g5%
Vitamins & Minerals: %RI* %RI*
Thiamin1.1mg (98%)0.32mg (29%)
Riboflavin B21.4mg (99%)0.42mg (30%)
Niacin 16mg (99%)4.7mg (30%)
Vitamin B6 1.4mg (101%)0.43mg (30%)
Folic Acid 198µg (99%)59.4µg (30%)
Iron 8.4mg (60%)2.5mg (18%)
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

