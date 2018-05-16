We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Flapjack Mix 300G

2(1)Write a review
£1.60
£5.33/kg

One flapjack

Energy
887kJ
212kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
9.5g

high

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.0g

high

30%of the reference intake
Sugars
15.0g

high

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1927kJ / 460kcal

Product Description

  • Flapjack mix with oats and brown sugar.
  • Sweet & Crunchy Just add butter and golden syrup
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oats, Soft Brown Sugar, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once baked in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking time 18-20 minutes

    Makes: 9 flapjacks

    You will need:  90g unsalted butter, 3 tbsp golden syrup, 18cm (7 inch) square tin, lined with baking paper

    Method:

    1. Pre-heat the oven to 200°C/ Fan 180°C/Gas 4.                                                                                           

    2.Empty the mix into a bowl.                                                                                                                           

    3. Melt the butter with the golden syrup in the microwave on full power for approx. 30 seconds or until melted and add it to the flapjack mix. Mix until fully incorporated.

    4. Pour the mixture into the prepared tin, spread evenly and press down to compact the mix.

    5. Bake in the middle of the oven for 18-20 minutes until golden brown.

    6. Allow to cool in the tin for 5 minutes before turning out onto a cooling rack.

     

Number of uses

9 Servings

Recycling info

Sachet. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne flapjack (46g)
Energy1927kJ / 460kcal887kJ / 212kcal
Fat20.7g9.5g
Saturates13.1g6.0g
Carbohydrate60.5g27.8g
Sugars32.7g15.0g
Fibre2.7g1.2g
Protein6.5g3.0g
Salt0.21g0.10g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--
Unnecessary

2 stars

Flapjacks are typically oats, sugar, syrup, butter and sometimes a bit of salt. This contains oats, sugar and salt and costs considerably more than buying those ingredients separately. You will still need to add the syrup and butter. I would suggest just finding a recipe online and making your own.

