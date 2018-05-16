Tesco Flapjack Mix 300G

Cooking time 18-20 minutes

Makes: 9 flapjacks

You will need: 90g unsalted butter, 3 tbsp golden syrup, 18cm (7 inch) square tin, lined with baking paper

Method:

1. Pre-heat the oven to 200°C/ Fan 180°C/Gas 4.

2.Empty the mix into a bowl.

3. Melt the butter with the golden syrup in the microwave on full power for approx. 30 seconds or until melted and add it to the flapjack mix. Mix until fully incorporated.

4. Pour the mixture into the prepared tin, spread evenly and press down to compact the mix.

5. Bake in the middle of the oven for 18-20 minutes until golden brown.

6. Allow to cool in the tin for 5 minutes before turning out onto a cooling rack.